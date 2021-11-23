Space and solitude: the most famous films and the ones you may not have known about

Talking about science fiction it is natural to think of the great colossals full of explosions, space clashes and alien invasions. There is, however, a more discreet and silent side of this kind, which tells the story loneliness which astronauts, imaginary and real, meet in space, moving away from planet Earth.

In many science fiction films we see our heroes striving for cling to humanity as their journey takes them away from home. Although most of us will never go into space, we can identify with the protagonists without problems, probably because the fear of being alone is one of the most profound.

Many have talked about this solitude, some with great actors and large budgets, some with simply an idea and a lot of inventiveness. there 7 unmissable titles that have taken us further and further from the Earth.

Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón , 2013)

Our journey begins in orbit around the Earth. Arguably the most awarded on this list, “Gravity” boasts well 7 Academy Awards. The story tells of Dr. Ryan Stone (played by Sandra Bullock), the only survivor of an accident that destroyed the space station where he worked. Ryan then finds himself a wandering in space in solitude in a desperate attempt to survive and return home. An adventure that keeps the tension high from the first to the last minute, with the Earth always present as single reference in the dark of space. The film is technically very well done: from the opening sequence it is clear how much care has been taken to create an entire adventure in zero gravity. There is also a note of merit to the effects of CGI, which easily make us forget about the camera.

Moon (Duncan Jones, 2009)

Moving away a little we arrive on moon. As already mentioned before, a good idea is often worth more than any budget, and the Duncan Jones film is one of the many proofs: with only 5 million dollars we are told the story of Sam (Sam Rockwell), employed left alone on the Moon to extract energy from rocks for three long years. However, his routine is interrupted by a very particular discovery. The film is a metaphysical journey in a refined game of mirrors. In its time the Moon is no longer a place of conquest, but of energetic exploitation. It is no longer a historical end, but a means of survival and a sign of involution of humanity that exploits every resource to the point of exhaustion. With a few elements that work flawlessly, we immediately perceive the sense of abandonment that the protagonist lives, as he struggles to return to an Earth that seems to have forgotten him.

The Martian (Ridley Scott, 2015)

If man has also arrived on the Moon in reality, Mars it still remains a mirage. There are many stories about what we could find on the red planet, and Ridley Scott decides to direct one of the most famous novels: “The Martian”, written by Andy Weir. Botanist Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is abandoned by his colleagues on Mars due to a storm and will have to find a way to survive until help arrives.

The Earth is increasingly distant, and what we see living in Wathney is a real one odyssey, completely alone on a planet unknown and indomitable. Despite the loneliness, the idea that one day someone will come to save him gives the protagonist the strength to fight to the last. This shows us how the instinct to help others is an integral part of human nature.

This film puts the “sci” back into sci-fi, that is, it emphasizes the “science” science fiction. Ridley Scott, struggling with a script not his own, forgets that he is the prophet of the gods future dystopian from Alien And Blade Runner. And he limits himself to doing what he does best, that is to make a material that is not cinematic. Also in The Martian there are the hostility of the unknown, the man-machine relationship and the spirit of self-preservation, made explicit from the very harsh prologue; but, unlike the very black and very little consoling visions of Blade Runner or Prometheus, these themes, which have always been very dear to the author of Gladiator, are aligned with a lively panegyric on the human mind, of a sparkling optimism not exactly typical of Scott’s poetics.

The Midnight Sky (George Clooney, 2020)

Far in both space and time, in a post-apocalyptic future, the crew members of the spacecraft Aether orbit around Jupiter. After years of radio silence they manage to contact Augustine Lofthouse (played by George Clooney), the last human left on the surface of planet Earth, by now uninhabitable. Loneliness in this film is twofold: on Earth Lofthouse chooses not to follow its people into underground to be able to warn the Aether not to go back; in turn, the spacecraft, alone in space for so many years and eager to go home, has no idea what happened to humanity.

Two isolated realities that break the one silence in which the other lives, and a loneliness made even more bitter by the knowledge that the voice on the other side of the radio cannot be there forever. If on the Mars of “The Martian” the rescue managed to arrive, on the Earth of this film there is no more hope; the only way to save mankind is to abandon those left behind.

Taken from the book The distance between the stars (author Lily Brooks-Dalton, year of publication 2016), this seventh directorial effort by George Clooney is an inevitable film. The apocalypse – which we do not see – has already occurred and we just have to collect the traces of a dull world, with no more colors. At the expense of the narrative premises and the $ 100 million budget, The Midnight Sky it is a “small” film and in its own way humble even when it plays the show card.

Clooney fits into the groove traced by the two great classics of philosophical-catastrophic science fiction baked in Hollywood in the last ten years: of Gravity by Alfonso Cuaròn openly mentions the sequence of meteorites and the reflection on the parent-daughter relationship, while the narrative structure and the celebration of the survival instinct recall The Martian by Ridley Scott. A film that, in the end, leaves the viewer an unsatisfied curiosity, without great traits of originality, but with great care and involvement.

Ad astra (James Gray, 2019)

Often a voyage it’s not just an adventure for the protagonists of the stories we love. Often this is also experienced as one inner rediscovery, and the epiphany that the protagonist reaches counts more than the physical goal he was aiming for.

Roy McBride (played by Brad Pitt) is a highly decorated soldier and son of a pioneer of the space that has disappeared for over 20 years. When it turns out that his father may still be alive somewhere in orbit around Neptune, Roy decides to venture to the outermost borders of the solar system, looking for answers. It is evident that in the course of the film the further away from the Earth you are, the more the dark hangs over us, together with the silence that lets us perceive the immensity of the cosmos and our smallness in this infinity. Together with Roy we get lost in space, and we watch him go on a journey in which he rediscovers himself.

TOd Astra it is part of that anthropocentric science fiction vein which poses existential, introspective, philosophical and moral questions and questions about the nature of man, about his destiny and his future. A science fiction that tries to dig and investigate the depths of that sidereal and unfathomable abyss, like space, which is the human soul. A science fiction where the look it is not aimed at the stars, the planets, the galaxies, but is a narrative device to look inside and investigate the true essence of human nature with all its nuances and flaws.

3022 (John Suits, 2019)

The thought of home it is one of the few things that can give strength to those who are very far from it. In “3022”, like a lighthouse in the night, our planet remains one reference both mental and visual for the passengers of Pangea. Traveling for about ten years outside the solar system, the crew, although far away, interact daily with our planet. But when that light does turns off, and the Earth stops answering calls, the terrible empty surrounding the crew suddenly becomes unbearable, and we are placed for the first time once request terrifying: we have always been afraid of not being able to go home, but what would we do self a house no longer existed where to go back?

The atmosphere is clearly claustrophobic, a sensation amplified by a good use of lights and by the setting inside a dirty and lived space station. An applause goes for this a David Dean Ebert – former artistic director of the television series “Gotham“ – who, despite the limited budget, was able to do a good job in taking care of the scenography. Unfortunately, critics have not received a good reception for this film, which has received mostly negative reviews. Despite the many mistakes and weaknesses this film may have, what captures the story is the challenge it faces.

Dark, claustrophobic, at the same time bleak, “3022” puts us in front of ours impotence before the deep space, presenting us the idea of ​​loneliness in its most form distressing.

Passengers (Morten Tyldum, 2016)

Loneliness is more bearable though shared, and man has a primal instinct which renders him incapable of living alone. To what extent, however, this instinct can live with ours moral? On board the starship Avalon five thousand people travel asleep to a new planet, Homestead II. During the encounter with a meteorite, however, Jim (played by Chris Pratt) and Aurore (Jennifer Lawrence) wake up with ninety years early on the expected date.

Alone, with no chance of turning back, the two are doomed to end their lives on the Avalon, together. While the idea of ​​spending eternity with your significant other is very romantic, it could turn out to be even worse than eternal loneliness. In this romance set in space, which at times may seem like a metaphor for marriage-prison, the Earth is now out of our sight, but his problems, from the simplest to the most complex, they follow us everywhere. There fear loneliness never leaves man, no matter how far away from home he goes.

Passengers asks interesting questions and allows the viewer to identify yourself with the character of Jim, a sort of space castaway (at one point deliberately reminiscent of Tom Hanks’s Cast away) who must choose whether to spend their entire existence in complete solitude or “doing the wrong thing” but having at least one partner. The story uses this moral cue to give life to a sci-fi work full of nuances from the point of view psychological. The enveloping soundtrack (unsuccessful Oscar nominee), compelling special effects and the excellent design of the spacecraft make the two hours of viewing enjoyable to watch and hear. In conclusion, Passengers it is a story perhaps not very original and at times too slow, but capable in any case of finding a good one equilibrium between the lightest and most dramatic tones and adapt them fairly effectively to the context of the genre.