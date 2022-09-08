Space Ape Games’ Beatstar Hits 38 Million Installs and $73 Million in Revenue

Interested in knowing what’s next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry in October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Space Ape Games said its Beatstar mobile rhythm game was downloaded 38 million times in its first year. It also generated $73 million in revenue and 2.5 billion song streams.

London-based Space Ape said it shared $16 million in revenue with labels and music publishers.

– Advertising –

And the game has quickly become a major marketing deployment platform for new songs from some of the world’s most popular artists, including recent collaborations with Eminem, Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Jung Kook of BTS, The Black Eyed Peas. , Shakira, David Guetta and many more.

It has over 300 songs and artists featured in the game so far.

Beatstar music label partners include Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, BMG, Beggars Music Group and Domino, while music publishing partners include Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music, BMG, Kobalt Music Publishing, Concord, Peermusic, Downtown Music Publishing, Reservoir Media and Bucks Music Group.

“Beatstar became our most successful title almost from launch, and a year later its momentum hasn’t slowed a beat,” Space Ape Games COO Simon Hade said in a statement. “Our amazing music industry partners are doing innovative things in-game, tapping into a passionate new audience of gamers who love discovering new music in-game.”

Beatstar has been downloaded 38 million times.

Upon its global release on August 31, 2021, Beatstar reached No. 1 overall in 24 countries, top 10 out of 70 and became the highest-grossing music game in the world.

The game’s recent multiplayer event with Eminem was its most successful campaign to date, with a total of 3.7 million songs played during the campaign and 1.3 million players adding Eminem songs to their collections.

Beatstar has several new partnerships coming up, including an event next month with Imagine Dragons to celebrate Night Visions’ 10th anniversary. A new song performing in Beatstar can reach up to 1.1 million plays per day, making the game a vital new marketing tool for the music industry.

“Music discovery and engagement is at the heart of the Beatstar experience and has helped the game become an incredible new platform for music discovery,” Paul Thackwray, head of music and marketing at Space Ape, said in a statement. communicated. “Our music industry partners are looking for exciting ways to reach new audiences and allow existing fans to experience their music in new ways. When you consider how engaged a player is with a song while playing, you can understand why we think you’ll see more and more artists releasing their songs in this way.

As part of Beatstar’s one-year anniversary celebrations, MK xyz — a development artist signed to Epic Records and managed by Tricky Stewart — will release her new single Nasty free for all players for a 7-day exclusive from August 26 to September 2. Beatstar will also host a dedicated multiplayer event on August 31 and launch an incentive pre-save campaign to push Nasty on Spotify and Apple Music for release day.

In Beatstar, players tap and swipe to instruments, vocals, or beats to master their favorite songs. Players feel the beat vibrating through their fingers as they discover new songs from their favorite artists on a playlist that rivals the ultimate festival lineup.

Beatstar artists include Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Tones and I, Muse, Lady Gaga, Marshmello, Mabel, Kygo, Wiz Khalifa, Sia, Pharell Williams, Soulja Boy, Rae Sremmurd, Bastille, Royal Blood, Demi Lovato, Disclosure, Erykah Badu, Leikeli47, Babymetal, Bruno Mars, The Kid Laroi, Nicki Minaj and many more.

Beatstar is free and available on all iOS and Android devices. Supercell recently increased its stake in Space Ape to 75% with an investment of $37 million.