Space debris, Russian anti-satellite test and ISS: updates and latest statements

As we know, a antisatellite test by the Russia by detonating an old satellite no longer functional since 1984. The result of this operation was the creation of a cloud of space debris that have threatened (and in part still threaten) the ISS and the CSS as well as part of the operational satellites in LEO orbit.

After the first uncertainties, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed the ASAT test. This has created a certain tension between Russia and other nations, especially the United States (but not only). Tests of this type have already taken place in the past, starting around 1959, but the number of satellites and the danger of these operations has grown over time. What do we know now about what will happen in the future?

Updates from the ISS and other news on the Russian satellite test

As announced, the administrator of the NASA (Bill Nelson) and the general manager of Roscosmos (Dmitry Rogozin) also talked about what happened in recent days. Nelson said he stressed the opposition to this kind of test by pointing out that, according to him, Roscosmos was not aware of what was about to happen. Rogozin he has declared instead of “they are ensuring the safety of the ISS crew by making common plans”.

Spreading of space debris from the Kosmos-1408 satellite (source)

Me too’ESA he wanted to express his opinion on what happened. Particularly Josef Aschbacher, director general of the agency, wanted to reassure theastronaut Matthias Maurer (currently on the ISS). “I have been in contact with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer to assure him of all my support during and after these hours of tension in orbit following the recent space debris situation” he has declared Aschbacher.

Estimates on the reentry of space debris from the Kosmos-1408 satellite

The first estimates of the space debris generated by Kosmos-1408 satellite indicate that most will re-enter the atmosphere within five years. A remaining 20% ​​will remain in orbit between 5 and 10 years. The problem is that the orbits they will travel in some moments will intersect those of the ISS (International Space Station) and the CSS (Chinese space station). This will create potentially dangerous situations even if the fragments are still traced from the ground.

The situation aboard the International Space Station it has relatively normalized. After the astronauts had been instructed in recent days to isolate the Columbus, Kibo, Leonardo, Bigelow and Quest Joint Airlock modules. In the past few hours, however, the modules have become habitable again and the astronauts have indicated that they do not want to be disturbed by continuous alarms but only if the situation becomes actually dangerous.

