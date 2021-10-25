Space economy, the greenhouse startup that makes plants grow in orbit is Genoese

There greenhouse Martian by Matt Damon (The Martian, 2015) may soon become more than just a science fiction object. And perhaps it could be the startups in Liguria that provide the technologies and skills necessary to make it happen.

The second part of the day dedicated to Space Economy, which was held today in the premises of Liguria Digitale (read here our in-depth analysis on the first session), gave the opportunity to find out just how many startups and SMEs linked to the space economy are taking root in our region.

Starting from SpaceV (Space Vegetables), a Genoese spin-off of Germina, which patented the adaptive multi-storey greenhouse, whose terrestrial prototype was exhibited at the last edition of the Busalla Space Festival, in July this year. “In a particular situation like life on aerospace stations – explains the first Italian astronaut, Franco Malerba, intervened during the afternoon session of the Space Economy Day – which involves the progressive release from the supplies of the Earth, this instrument could be the solution to guarantee astronauts the supplies they need to survive both on orbital stations and on future settlements on the Moon and on Mars ». The use of more “adaptive” movable shelves compared to a common vertical greenhouse allows one significantly higher production yield per unit of volume (+ 80%) in the same time unit.

While SpaceV leverages robotics and biology skills, DBSpace aims to develop new technologies related to space infrastructure of the future. In particular, as Malerba explains, this Genoese startup born in 2021 aims to define a new standard in the electrification of turbomachines for liquid propellant space propulsion. “Its mission – explains the astronaut – is to allow access to space that is cheaper, more flexible and more sustainable”.

Startups like SpaceV and DBSpace have developed brilliant ideas, but without the right ecosystem, investors ready to bet on these ideas and concrete support for their acceleration, it is difficult to turn your know-how into a business. This is where reality like comes into play Siit Pmi, the Ligurian technological district on intelligent integrated technology systems. President Enrico Botte has pitted the various projects on which Siit Pmi is working precisely to give legs to the solutions developed by these small big companies. Among these there is Siit house «In which we are accelerating four startups in areas also linked to the space economy – says Botte – We know that this is a great economy, but we need to give substance to these ideas and also encourage the aggregation of innovative realities. We are here for this: we are open to all companies that have to do with the Ligurian innovation ecosystem ».

Working in a logic of production chain it is essential for growth, but it is even more so find human resources with the professional skills required by companies in this sector: “Here we have great difficulties – observes Botte – It is already difficult to find profiles related to the digital world at 360 degrees, but it is even more complicated to find competent people in the so-called” vertical subjects “: here the demand from businesses far exceeds the supply on the labor market ”.