Space Force 2, the first Trailer sees Steve Carell fighting to save his job

The first trailer of Space Force 2 has arrived. Steve Carell leads the Netflix comedy series about the first group of people to found the sixth branch of the United States military, known as the Space Force. The fantasy show is also starring John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.

Space Force’s first season, which bills itself as a workplace comedy, debuted to mixed reviews, with many finding it lacking in genuine laughter and wasted on the remarkable talent involved. Co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who enjoyed tremendous success with their previous venture, The Office, Space Force has been renewed for a second season despite the mediocre response.

However, the new season brought Norm Hiscock as co-showrunner and Ken Kwapis as director to improve on the aspects that worked best to make a better second season.

Netflix has now released the Space Force 2 trailer, the video shows the cast still trying to make heads or tails in their effort to establish the new venue. Jokes, intoxication, ultimatums, sexual tension, drug use and general nonsense are all on display in the new trailer, which features the returning cast with a few guest stars.

Patton Oswalt looks like an astronaut in space while Tim Meadows appears as an officer who gives Carell and his crew five months to prove their worth in the Space Force organization.

Carell has fielded a number of projects following his star role in The Office, alternating between television and film work. Since leaving the show, he has starred in films such as Once Upon a Summer, The Big Bet and Foxcatcher – An American Story, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. He interpreted Mitch Kessler in The Morning Show of Apple TV + with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

While the first season of Space Force was not as successful as many expected, it seems the showrunners have pivoted to focus on the most successful aspects and give up on the things they failed to throw.

Carell is still a strong attraction for his marked comedy, especially when he plays an inexperienced authority figure and the rest of the cast is a dream ensemble for a comedy show. It is unclear whether the lessons learned have paid off, but viewers will be able to find out for themselves when the second season of Space Force will arrive in streaming on February 18, 2022.