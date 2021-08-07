Space Jam, armor for LeBron James cut

We will have to wait a little longer to admire the cinema Space Jam: New Legends, the film with the NBA star LeBron James which will arrive in Italian cinemas on 23 September and which has already landed in the United States.

In the meantime, here is a curious detail on the making of the film released by the Hollywood Reporter.

#SpaceJamANewLegacy costume designer Melissa Bruning reveals she made a #GameofThrones suit of armor for LeBron James that never made it into the film https://t.co/n30kIWPyz5 pic.twitter.com/6mUgOHcUgE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 5, 2021

What you see below is an armor made by costume designer Melissa Bruning for James and inspired by the settings of the Game of Thrones. Too bad that, as often happens, the sequence is cut from the final cut so the only thing left – at least for the moment – is a shot from behind the scenes:

Here is the synopsis and production data of the film that arrived in the United States on July 16:

Welcome to Space Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James lives an epic adventure alongside the timeless Bugs Bunny, in the animated / live-action film event “Space Jam: New LegendsDirected by Malcolm D. Lee, with a team of innovative filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational adventure is a frenzied mix of two worlds, revealing how far some parents can go to bond with their children. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by an evil Artificial Intelligence, LeBron will go to great lengths to return home safe and sound guiding Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of notoriously unruly Looney Tunes to victory. on the playing field, against the digitized champions of Artificial Intelligence: a super powerful basketball team full of all-star professionals never seen before. Tunes vs. Goons in the highest stakes challenge of his life, which will redefine the bond between LeBron and his son, highlighting the power of being yourself. Ready for action, the Tunes subvert conventions, overloading their unique talents and surprising even “King” James with the way they play.

James stars alongside Oscar® nominee Don Cheadle (the “Avengers,” “Hotel Rwanda” films), Khris Davis (“Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Atlanta” for TV), Sonequa Martin-Green ( “The Walking Dead” for TV, “Star Trek: Discovery”), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”) and Eric Bauza (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”).

Lee (“Girls Trip”, “Night School”) directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The film is produced by Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson, executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance, and Ivan Reitman.

The creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Salvatore Totino (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), animation producer Troy Nethercott (“Wonder Park”), production designers Kevin Ishioka (“The Mule”), Akin McKenzie (” When They See Us “for Netflix) and Clint Wallace (upcoming” Eternals “), editor Bob Ducsay (” Godzilla: King of the Monsters “,” Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi “) and costume designer Melissa Bruning (“Rampage”, “War for the Planet of the Apes”). The music is by Kris Bowers (“Greenbook”, “Bridgerton” for Netflix).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Proximity / The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee film, “Space Jam: New Legends”. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will arrive in Italy in theaters in September.