Space Jam New Legends, Dwayne Johnson wanted for Space Jam 3

Waiting for the upcoming Space Jam New Legends, director Malcolm D. Lee explains why Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock would be a perfect choice as the star of a possible Space Jam 3.

We will have to wait until 23 September to see Space Jam New Legends, the one Space Jam 2 with LeBron James which comes out this weekend in the States and follows in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, along with Warner characters. However, one is already thinking of Space Jam 3 and the director of the latter chapter, Malcolm D. Lee, has a very clear idea of ​​who should play him: Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock, King Midas of the international boxoffice and one of the highest paid influencers in the world (this is less well known, but it should be remembered). Here are the reasons that Lee expressed to Entertainment Weekly, assuming you need reasons other than those we have already listed …

I believe that by now the bar has already been raised very high, in the first there was this iconic international superstar, Michael Jordan, and now there’s another iconic international superstar, LeBron James, which transcends sports. You have to ask yourself: what is the next person to throw into that universe? You have to find a script and a story that is good enough not to repeat what has already been done, but that is able to capture the spirit and make it evolve. With Dwayne Johnson it would be a different thing. I’m not exactly sure what a specific skill of hers would be to use in the story, it might return to wrestling. It could be interesting.

Self Dwayne Johnson returned to wrestling in a hypothetical Space Jam 3 after the revival of basketball in Space Jam New Legends, we already imagine the funny cartoon gags that could involve Bugs, Daffy, Taddeo, Porky, Sylvester the Cat and company. Lee expressed a very real wish, and not so far-fetched considering Johnson’s long-term relationship with Warner Bros, but at the moment Dwayne is very busy on the set of Black Adam. Before that we will see it this year in Jungle Cruise (in cinemas from July 28) and on Netflix in Red Notice. Nor will he be freer in the future, because he will star in Robert Zemeckis’ historic The King and has San Andreas 2 and Doc Savage in the pipeline. A rather crowded booklet …