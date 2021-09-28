Space Jam New Legends vs Jumanji Welcome to the jungle, sequel in comparison

Space Jam – New Legends: LeBron James with Looney Tunes in a scene from the film

He landed in the room Space Jam – New Legends, the sequel set 15 years after the 1996 cult starring Michael Jordan. While watching, we couldn’t help but think of another cult that came back into vogue a decade later thanks to a revival, namely Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle of 2017, which reported that “in the jungle you will have to stay, until a 5 or an 8 appears“from the 1995 film with Robin Williams. The two experiments, one from Warner Bros. the other from Sony, managed the legacy they had on hand in a different way and above all with a very different result. last pawn: Space Jam New Legends vs Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle Who will score and who gets stuck in the jungle?

Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle

Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas in a scene from the film

In 2017 Jake Kasdan, after directing films such as Bad Teacher and Sex Tape, performs an unexpected miracle. Jumanji remains one of the cult films of our childhood and adolescence because it combined the board games so dear to the nerdy and geek public with the purest and most adventurous action of animals and dangers of the jungle scattered around the city. This was joined by a time jump, a family story across two generations at Christmas time and a boy trapped in the jungle and grown up too fast, with an interpreter as beloved as Robin Williams: the game was made for all palates. How to replicate such a unique mix of elements? Modernizing without exaggerating the starting points, but combining them with a simple comedy, with a deliciously 90s flavor.

Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle: Karen Gillan in a scene from the film

Written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, this is how Jumanji from a board game becomes a videogame discovered by a group of boys forced into detention (Breakfast Club docet, to name another cult) who, only living the adventure through their videogame avatars will understand something more about themselves and teamwork, forming one of the most bizarre and varied groups of friends ever seen. Everything plays on the contrast between what kids are like in real life and what their corresponding characters look like in the game, and on the physical skill of the actors who play them most of the time, by Dwayne Johnson who once again demonstrates great physical comedy. , the surprise Karen Gillan and the confirmations Jack Black and Kevin Hart. With the sequel (of the sequel) of 2019 Jumanji – The Next Level Kasdan, which this time also contributes to the script, performs a second miracle. This is because he manages to make a Christmas movie like the one with Williams was, and to change the cards on the table compared to the first sequel, with a trivia if we want trivial for the return to the game but playing very well with the comedy of misunderstandings. This time, in fact, for three quarters of the film each boy will correspond to a different avatar than the previous visit to the jungle, including guest stars Danny De Vito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina. The film also ends up being a beautiful reflection on old age and youth, just like the two generations in the original film … without forgetting the good construction of action scenes, such as that of the mandrills, and the post credits scene which reveals that the jungle now is among us! Does it remind you of anything?

Space Jam – New Legends

Space Jam – New Legends – A still image of the animated version of the film

We come to the sore point of this study, which pains us to write. Once again the pattern is repeated and slightly modified: we start from the sequence on the childhood of LeBron James (who takes the legacy from Michael Jordan), a brief montage of his hits during the opening credits follows, and we get to the basketball champion who finds himself having to play a game with the Looney Toones to win. In the original film, he was supposed to help them escape dangerous aliens (who had recruited some NBA talent and therefore the “Lunatics” had wanted to do the same by “kidnapping” Jordan). Here to be kidnapped is Dom, the son of LeBron and to get him back the player will have to beat the terrible Goon Squad (which is somewhat reminiscent of the Suicide Squad but much less impactful, because it is excessive in its “unjustified” abilities, not having stolen any talent but having been programmed by Dom himself, the PC wizard). Player is the key word because here too the game is evolving and modernizing … too much. Not only for the highly technological structure of the villain, who are no longer cartoon aliens but an algorithm that recalls the Avengers’ Ultron with an uncontrolled thirst for power. But also for the extremely videogame of the basketball game: if in the first Space Jam you played with being Looney cartoons by adding gags and tricks to their schemes in the game, that of LeBron against his son and the algorithm becomes a game of video games, with power ups, secret moves, combos, bonus points, style points and so on.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James in a still image from the film

Mind you: these options were also in the new Jumanji, but they served more to joke once again about the background of the characters and to shuffle the cards on the table once again. Here, however, the magic of the game is lost, even when at the end the cartoonish tricks of the Lunatics are added, or the many cinematic citations of the Warner sagas are used throughout the film, such as The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, The Matrix, but also films such as Casablanca, and so on. Everything becomes redundant and unnecessarily complex, stratified, overflowing with characters and alternations that should instead have played on simplicity, just as Jumanji had done, on the genuineness not only of intent but also of staging. Malcolm D. Lee’s direction is also affected, overloaded by a cumbersome CGI, when using mixed media by making cartoons and live action co-exist would have been the most sincere, honest and respectful choice. The merit of this sequel is to make the message of fun in the film more incisive and present in spite of the competitive spirit, and the father-son relationship, but it is not enough to make a truly cult. familiar.

Basketball vs jungle

Space Jam: A New Legacy, a photo of Bugs Bunny

At the end of our in-depth-game Space Jam – New Legends vs Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle, we can say that both reboot / revival / sequel had good intentions in bringing back to the cinema two 90s cult with the same genuine workmanship but only the second (sequel to the sequel included) succeeded, while the first got lost in the thousand thousand worlds and universes it wanted to insert, as if the cartoonistic one wasn’t enough. The comedy played almost entirely on quotes cannot win against the genuine comedy of misunderstandings and physical comedy (without enhancements). Set, match, match.