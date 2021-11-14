Space Jam, The coach in the ball, Troisi: the other Galeazzi, always applause | A league

A deep emptiness, that his commentary looped can certainly not fill. His narration and at the same time incite and at the same time push to victory, almost physically, are history, legend, sporting epic, they try to make us miss the lack. But it is practically impossible. Giampiero Galeazzi he left us yesterday, going away in silence, paradoxical if you think of the charge he transmitted with the force, combined with the simplicity, of his words. Everything has been said about the Galeazzi journalist, now we want to show you another side of the unforgettable Bisteccone.

And the other side leads to the cinema. Cinema linked to sport, always. Or almost … Yeah, because in Dead Troisi, Viva Troisi, film directed by the legendary Neapolitan actor, Galeazzi appears in the funeral home to give the last farewell to Massimo Troisi. Not as a sports journalist but as … himself. This is the cinematic exception, in a fake reportage on Troisi’s death. Then sport. And cartoons.

Galeazzi interviewing Oronzo Canà, Galeazzi who plays himself in Fans, Galeazzi becoming … bad. Yes in Space Jam. “What are you saying, look that the voice of the commentator mouse is that of Sandro Ciotti !! “. True, very true. But that of Mr. Swackhammer? The impresario who wants to rip off the Looney Tunes, taking them to his wrecked funfair in Moron Mountain, making it the main attraction. Here, the voice is that of Galeazzi. And it always comes back there, to the voice. That remains in the stories. In the videos. In the emotions.