Space Marine 2, images and details from the Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 was undoubtedly one of the surprises of the Game Awards 2021, and here comes the first Images ei details of the game, developed in this case by Saber Interactive and no longer by Relic Entertainment.

Announced with a trailer at TGA 2021, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will put us back in the heavy armor of Captain Titus and is defined by the development team as a triple production A, which will not fail to thrill the many fans of the franchise.

“We are very proud to be working on this sequel,” said John Bert, managing director at Focus Entertainment. “It’s about the largest project in Focus history in terms of investments and ambitions, and we are thrilled to be part of this adventure alongside long-time partners such as Games Workshop and Saber Interactive. “

“We also see this game as a fantastic recognition of the Focus Entertainment experience, which was chosen to bring such iconic intellectual property back to life. We look forward to showing players more in the coming months.”

“Space Marine was one of the most relevant third person shooters ever,” said Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive. “It has impacted almost every other shooter released in the past decade.”

“We at Saber want to take this opportunity to create a triple A title based on over twenty years of experience with franchises such as Halo, Quake and World War Z. Space Marine 2 will be the most impressive product we’ve ever made and we are confident it will become. an instant classic. “