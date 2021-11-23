Space mission to deflect an asteroid, impact in 11 months

Everything is ready for Dart, the first NASA space mission that will attempt to deflect an asteroid. The launch aboard a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for Wednesday 24 at 7:20 (Italian time), the final appointment with the asteroid in 11 months.

Also on board is LiciaCube, an Italian microsatellite that will accompany Dart closely to film the impact and verify its effectiveness. The purpose of Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is to test for the first time in the field our ability to divert the trajectory of a possibly dangerous celestial body, on a collision course with the Earth. The test will be done on an asteroid 170 meters in diameter, Dimorphos and absolutely not dangerous for the Earth, which orbits another larger asteroid, Didymos. Dart will be launched from the Vandenberg base in California and will take almost a year to reach the target and will hit it at its maximum speed, 21,000 kilometers per hour. Documenting the impact will be the Italian LiciaCube, a microsatellite built in Turin by Argotec for the Italian Space Agency (ASI), which a few days before the impact will separate from Dart following it closely. LiciaCube data will be used to understand the effects of the impact on the asteroid’s trajectory.

