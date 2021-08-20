Space movies: the best to see

Infinite space and the dream of traveling among the stars have always been the object of human ardor and ambition. A dream that in recent years has become much more concrete thanks to technological evolution, and to all those companies that continue to invest to bring tourists to visit the cosmos as well. To live the experience of observing the Earth from heights not even imaginable before. And if it is true that the story of “stellar” companies is becoming more and more present thanks to the commitment of companies such as SpaceX or Virgin Galactic that reserve front row seats for tycoons and billionaires, we mere mortals can do nothing but eventually wait for our turn dedicating ourselves to the vision of some space film, whether it’s a cult or a fresher production.









Those same films protagonists of our special, not even dedicated to say it to the best genre films. However, the following is not a ranking in the strict sense, but represents more a collection of themed milestones, and which also ranges in other sub-genres such as horror, psychological thriller and the always fascinating sci-fi. Have you fastened your seat belts for this seductive zero-gravity trip?

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

We could only open this roundup of the best films on space to see that with Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 masterpiece, that 2001: A Space Odyssey that all by itself managed in its time to rekindle the world’s enthusiasm for space exploration. In the film, after discovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the lunar surface, humanity decides to start a search to find its origins. The useful tool for the mission is the intelligent HAL 9000 supercomputer.

It is about one of the masterpieces of modern science fiction, inspired by the 1948 classic The Sentinel by Arthur C. Clarke, but with a completely personal story and a peculiar interpretation for the director, who wanted to distinguish himself from the original material. The feature, nominated for four Academy Awards, managed to snatch a statuette for Best Special Effects, curated by Kubrik himself. Currently, 2001: A Space Odyssey is also available for streaming on TIMVISION and Chili, undoubtedly still remaining today a cultural and cinematographic testament of rare depth.

Alien (1979)

For science fiction fans, the original Alien it can only be one of those films to see, and review !, at all costs. Ridley Scott’s 1979 film sees a merchant ship landing on a remote planetoid after intercepting an unknown transmission, interpreted as a distress call. On the planet, one of the crew members is attacked by a mysterious life form that once aboard will abandon its human host and evolve into a ferocious predator hungry for human flesh.

In Scott’s film, the progenitor of a real anthology, science fiction and horror they mix for a unattainable result, who managed to cast the heroine Ellen Ripley, played by an extraordinary Sigourney Weaver, and the iconic and terrifying Xenomorph into the collective imagination. Alien also won an Oscar for Best Special Effects thanks to the efforts of Hans Ruedi Giger, Carlo Rambaldi, Brian Johnson, Nick Allder and Denys Ayling.

Mission to Mars (2000)

Released in 2000 and set in the same year, Mission to Mars by Brian De Palma originates from those same suggestions that today push the exploration of space. It is no coincidence that the events of the film revolve around the conquest of Mars, the true goal of Elon Musk and his SpaceX. The story follows the first human mission to the Red Planet and the exploration of the mysterious Cydonia region, where the crew is wiped out by a mysterious force.

The only survivor, Luke Graham, to whom Don Cheadle lends his face and acting talent, thus sends an SOS. As a result, a second voyage with a new crew is organized, with the aim of revealing the truth about what happened to the first explorers and unraveling the mystery that surrounds Mars and its fascinating surface. The film is available in streaming on Chili, and is a must for those who would like to get involved in all those nightmares that space has embodied practically since the dawn of civilization.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Available streaming on Netflix, Apollo 13 by Ron Howard stages a stellar cast to tell a piece of history. The film focuses fairly faithfully on the eponymous, ill-fated NASA mission, which was supposed to deliver its third moon landing to the world, but failed miserably due to a breakdown. The American agency is therefore committed to devising a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely, in an attempt to save the lives of the three astronauts on board. Howard thus directs in 1995 Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise and Ed Harris, and manages to take home nine Oscar nominations with two statuettes won: Best Editing and Best Sound. All with the technical assistance of NASA, useful for packaging an incredibly accurate film, and of which some scenes were shot on board a reduced gravity plane for the realistic representation of the absence of gravity that astronauts experience.

Solaris (1972)

Masterpiece by Andrei Tarkovsky dated 1972, Solaris is one of the greatest expressions of science fiction cinema. And consequently one of the films on space that could not be missing on the list. The film is a journey among the stars that becomes a “trivial” pretext to explore the motions of loneliness and to tell the incompleteness of human nature. The plot stars Chris Kelvin, played by actor Donatas Banioni, a psychoanalyst sent to a space station where cosmonauts are gradually losing their minds, recalling distant memories and the reflection of their now deceased loved ones. Chris will also have to deal with his dead wife, for an emotional feature film to be (re) watched also in streaming on TIMVISION.

Gravity (2013)

In Gravity, born in 2013, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play two astronauts who work together to survive after an accident that leaves them stranded in space. A sort of Castaway in space, directed by a very inspired Alfonso Cuarón, who was nominated for 10 Oscars at the time, winning 7: best direction, special effects, photography, editing, soundtrack, sound and sound editing. Thanks to an impressive production effort, the director stages what he is perhaps the most realistic representation of space on the big screen. Extraordinary visual effects, created by the British company Framestore for a total of 80 minutes out of the 91 that make up the film, as well as the photography of the inseparable Lubezki, for what is a great modern work made of silences and gaps very dense of meaning. It can also be seen streaming on Amazon Prime Video and TIMVISION.

Interstellar (2014)

Ninth work by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar is set in the not too distant future, where humanity is on the verge of extinction. Then follows the desperate journey of Cooper and Amelia Brand, Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway respectively through the cosmos, looking for a new home for mankind. With the famous phrase “Love is the only thing that transcends time and space”, Nolan gives us a complex work in which the exploration of space becomes a metaphor for the exploration of ourselves. Streaming in the Italian Netflix catalog.

Moon (2009)

First feature film by Duncan Jones, son of the late David Bowie, Moon it is a low-budget film that nevertheless manages to win over audiences thanks to its visionary ideas. The 2009 opera was shot on a single set for just $ 5 million, and makes use of only one actor: Sam Rockwell. In this minimalist gem, Rockwell plays Sam Bell, who is completing his three-year stint on the Moon where working alongside his computer GERTY extracts a mineral resource to be sent to Earth to help reduce our planet’s energy problems.

Survivor – The Martian (2015)

We return to Mars and under the careful direction of a sacred monster like Ridley Scott to introduce that Survivor – The Martian arrived at the cinema in 2015. In the film, the director of the aforementioned Alien tells the struggle for survival of astronaut Mark Watney, played by a convincing Matt Damon, who remained trapped on the Red Planet after a failed re-entry attempt, so much so that he was believed dead by his NASA colleagues. It is a film in which, in spite of the specter of death constantly hovering over the protagonist’s head, ingenuity and good will are highlighted, without forgetting a certain dose of irony. For streaming, you can turn to the Prime Video catalog of the Amazon giant.

First Man (2018)

Among the best films about space to see is also the recent one First Man – The first man, directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle in 2018. The film is proposed as the film adaptation of the official biography First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong written by James R. Hansen and published in 2005. In the role of the first man on the Moon we find Ryan Gosling, who carefully lends his face to the one who accomplished one of the most memorable space feats ever. The cast also includes Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Ciarán Hinds, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit and Lukas Haas, with Steven Spielberg executive producing the film.