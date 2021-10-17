News

Space Odyssey, Russia and China’s challenge to the US: film in orbit and hypersonic missile

A famous frame by "Space Odyssey", the cult of Kubrick
A famous frame from “A Space Odyssey”, Kubrick’s cult

Russia and China they challenge American supremacy in the air in their own way. And they do it with two different but significant tests. A Russian actress and director who spent 12 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) filming the first movie in space and returned to earth today. In view of a competing American project with Tom Cruise, actress Yulia Peressild, 37, and director Klim Chipenko, 38, took off on October 5 from the Russian cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, together with veteran cosmonaut Anton Chkaplerov. Their film, tentatively titled “The Challenge”, will have how protagonist is a surgeon who travels on board of the ISS on a mission to save the life of a cosmonaut. Two Russian cosmonauts currently stationed on the ISS and Chkaplerov will appear in the film as extras.

China instead tested a new one space capability with a hypersonic missile. The Financial Times reports it. The report, citing multiple sources familiar with the test, reveals that Beijing launched a nuclear-capable missile in August that circled the Earth in low orbit before descending towards its target, which was missed by more than 20 miles (32 kilometers), according to three of the sources. FT sources also said the hypersonic vehicle was transported by a Long March rocket, whose launches are usually announced, although the August test was kept under wraps. Hypersonic missiles are much faster than conventional ballistic or cruise missiles and also much more difficult to intercept by defense systems.




