Space, SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts landed in Florida

After landing at sea, the capsule was recovered from a ship, and soon afterwards the ship’s hatch was opened. The astronauts were then brought to dry land by helicopter.

In addition to the French astronaut from the European Space Agency, US astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and Japanese Akihiko Hoshide were on board. Before leaving the mission, they took a tour around the space station, taking photos.