Space station, broken toilet. Astronauts invaded by feces, as they are forced to do it – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
0 23 1 minute read

Astronauts

Not insignificant problem on the International Space Station Space X. The NASA astronauts will have to wear diapers today 8 November, during the return trip, due to a broken toilet in their capsule. Megan McArthur he described the situation as “suboptimal” but manageable. McArthur and the other three crew members will spend 20 hours in the capsule, from the time the hatches are closed until landing this morning. “The space flight it’s full of many small challenges“McArthur said in a press conference from orbit,” this is just one more we will meet and address in our mission. So we’re not too worried. “

Those responsible for the mission have decided to bring home McArthur and the rest of his crew before launching the substitutes. This new Space X launch had been delayed for more than a week due to bad weather and an undisclosed medical issue involving one of the crew members. Now this other little problem.

The toilet malfunction it was first observed during the private flight of Space X last September, when a tube had come unglued and had poured out urine under the floorboards. Space X had fixed the toilet on the capsule waiting for take-off but had then deemed the toilet in orbit unusable. The engineers had determined that the capsule had not been structurally compromised by the urine and was safe for the return trip. Astronauts will thus have to rely on what NASA describes as absorbent “undergarments”.

