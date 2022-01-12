Space, Thales Alenia Space will build 2 new Intelsat 41 and 44 satellites

Thales Alenia Space announced that it has signed a contract with Intelsat for the supply of two new satellites defined by Space Inspire software, Intelsat 41 (Is-41) and Intelsat 44 (Is-44). The joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) explains that the contract enables the evolution of Intelsat’s global satellite network, adding dynamically allocated high-speed connectivity in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia for commercial and government mobility and for cellular connection.

Thales Alenia Space also highlights that the innovative Space Inspire product line with instant adaptation in orbit on request Is-41 and Is-44 will be based on the innovative Space Inspire product line (Instant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration) which allows a perfect reconfiguration of telecommunication missions and services, instant adaptation in orbit to the demand for broadband connectivity, exceptional video transmission quality, maximizing the effective use of satellite resources. “We are honored that Intelsat has placed its trust in Thales Alenia Space’s fascinating line of software-defined products,” commented Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space. “Contributing to Intelsat’s vision by providing our state-of-the-art solution completely reconfigurable in orbit – added the CEO – is a real pride for our company”.

“This new success indicates that our Space Inspire product line, developed with the support of European and French space agencies, is perfectly suited to the evolving needs of the market. of telecommunications, in terms of agility and flexibility “said Derrey. For Stephen Spengler, CEO of Intelsat,” with the addition of Is-41 and Is44, in collaboration with Thales Alenia Space, Intelsat will cover the earth with so-called satellites’ software-defined ‘accomplishing significant progress towards building the first software-defined global 5G network, designed to unify the global telecommunications ecosystem. “In the context of the versatile and dynamic telecommunications market, Thales Alenia Space” aspires to be the preferred partner of telecommunications operators for ‘software-defined’ satellite solutions based on its innovative product Space Inspire, on over 20 years of experience in digital processing and on its undisputed expertise in satellite constellations “adds the joint venture.