Space, the first film shot is made in Russia

Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Sipenko returned to Earth after 12 days of filming on the ISS, beating the United States project on time

Sputnik, Laika, Yuri Gagarin, Valentina Tereshkova, The Challenge. What are they? Simple, they are all Russian space primates: the first satellite, the first dog, the first man, the first woman and – new entry – the first film shot in space. The actress Yulia Peresild and the director Klim Shipenko, after 12 days of filming aboard the International space station (Iss), they returned to Earth on October 17 at 6.36 am Italian time, beating theHollywood project announced with Tom Cruise.

Touchdown after 191 days in space for @Novitskiy_ISS and 12 days in space for two Russian filmmakers! More… https://t.co/CrQl3O1BUl pic.twitter.com/kzXlCTr0og – International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 17, 2021

The Russian project

Peresind and Shipenko departed from the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) on October 5th aboard a Soyuz MS-19, together with the Russian space veteran Anton Shkaplerov. Meta: the ISS, where they spent the last 12 days working on the scenes of the first film shot in Outer Space.

On the work, which should be called The Challenge (although future changes are not ruled out), not much is known neither the plot nor the budget it required. It should talk about the feat of a young surgeon who must reach the ISS to urgently operate one of the crew members in danger of life. At the shooting, operated by Shipenko (who therefore acted as director, operator, make-up artist, set designer, etc.), the three Russian astronauts also participated featured on the ISS: Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov.

The project is the result of agreements between the Russian space agency Roscosmos and the national broadcaster Channel One Tv. The intent would also be to try to bring the Russians back to take an interest in the space enterprises of their nation, which undoubtedly has a glorious past but which seems to be struggling a bit to keep up with the United States and the emerging China.

Not an easy undertaking

All according to plan, Peresild and Shipenko returned to Earth on October 17 together with the cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, which thus concluded its mission after more than 6 months on the ISS.

#ICYMI: A veteran cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers returned to Earth from the space station overnight landing in Kazakhstan. More… https://t.co/CrQl3O1BUl pic.twitter.com/zaIRfJPEVM – International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 17, 2021

Peresild, who in a pre-departure press conference had emphasized how much i months of preparation on the fly they were difficult “psychologically, physically and emotionally “, appeared in good condition, and indeed reported to be somewhat melancholic now: at the beginning the twelve days scheduled seemed to her many, but when it was time to leave she no longer felt like it.

The two non-professional Russian astronauts have also witnessed some sudden. As reported by the Bbc, on Friday 15 October the ISS tilted due to a problem with the engines, forcing to stop filming. All solved within half an hour.

United States beaten

There Russia beats so on time i United States. NASA, Hollywood and Elon Musk’s Space X had already made it known in 2020 that they were collaborating to shoot the first film in Space. The protagonist of Mission Impossible Tom Cruise, who was already getting into the role.