Space, the most important missions planned for 2022

The space it represents the new frontier, a dimension capable of giving us a wider breath, still mostly unexplored. For some years now, space missions have multiplied, thanks (also) to private carriers, such as Space X by Elon Musk, Blue Origin by Jeff Besos e Virgin Intergalactic by Branson.

2021 was a very space-packed year. Suffice it to recall the arrival on Mars of the NASA rover Perseverance, the success of the SpaceX mission Inspiration4 which brought four private citizens into orbit for a few days. And then there is the Moon, with the missions scheduled for 2021 which have been postponed. Most of these, as with the SWOT mission, will be carried out using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 vector.

But the good news isn’t over. Samantha Cristoforetti around April it will take off aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon as a member of Crew-4. It will be its second mission on the International Space Station and during its stay in orbit, of about six months, it will become the first European to command the ISS and, as announced by the head of the European Astronaut Center, Frank De Winne, also the first European to being involved in extravehicular activity.

This is why 2022 will be a space year

Everyone to the moon

We return to the moon. NASA has announced that an unmanned mission will take place during the month of February, with the aim of analyzing the lunar surface and having the information necessary to organize real future expeditions to build bases above and below the surface. The year should register at least ten missions directed on our satellite. It begins in March 2022 with the first step of the Artemis program, the inaugural chapter of the NASA program that aims to bring the first woman and the next man to the selene surface. The inaugural phase begins with the launch of the new unmanned Space Launch System (SLS) rocket around the Moon. The SLS, a candidate to replace Saturn V, aspires to become NASA’s most powerful launcher. The mission will also have to test the spacecraft Orion, designed for the transport of a crew: the launch anticipates the Artemis-2, of 2025 (initially scheduled for the 24th), which will bring astronauts around the Moon and the Artemis-3, which will bring a mixed crew to the Moon to build the first moon base. Rovers will be dispatched from many countries in the coming months. TO July take-off is scheduled for Moon 25, the first Russian mission since the 1970s, which will land with a new lander. There Korea will try it in August with an orbiting probe, while in summer India will send Chandrayaan-3, not only to touch the ground, but to explore it with a rover. The United Arab Emirates in October: the robot will travel with the lander of the Japanese private company Ispace. The Japanese Space Agency also plans to send a lander.

Starship from Space X

It is the spacecraft chosen by NASA to bring astronauts back to the moon, as well as the means devised by Elon Musk’s company to transport a crew to the surface of Mars in the near future. Starship’s first flight test will last very little, less than one orbit, and will dive into the Pacific without carrying astronauts.

Tourists on the ISS (including Tom Cruise)

The space company Axiom Space has entered into a contract with SpaceX to launch four manned missions on the International Space Station scheduled on paper from February 21 through March 3, 2022 and from September 2022 to March 2023. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets and spacecraft will be used for all launches Crew Dragon, which has already flown to the ISS. His first mission will take off on February 28th, Ax-1, which will bring three businessmen to the International Space Station: the Israeli Eytan Stibbe, the American Larry Connor and the Canadian Mark Pathy. On one of the first flights Axiom should also take a seat Tom Cruise, for the filming of a blockbuster directed by Doug Liman (also in the crew) and postponed for months: the mission, Ax-2, should start in the fourth quarter of the year (but the presence of the Mission Impossible star is not yet confirmed). Remaining in the tourism sector, it will instead be a Soyuz capsule to bring, next October, new vacationers on the ISS thanks to Glavkosmos, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos who in 2021 launched the actress Yulia Peresild into orbit for the shooting of the film The Challenge .

Dream Chaser goes into orbit

Built by Sierra Space, Dream Chaser is a mini Space Shuttle with important ambitions: nine meters long (about half of the Shuttles), it is launched by a rocket and lands on the runway. With the first launches scheduled for March, June, August and November 2022, it will carry out a series of scheduled test flights to the ISS, for refueling and recovery missions of scientific experiments on behalf of NASA. Dream Chaser can accommodate seven astronauts who are likely to begin taking their seats on the shuttle between 2023 and 2024. Barring delays.

The first meetings with Europe

Europa is one of Jupiter’s moons on which numerous conjectures have been made (such as the presence of water) and finally the NASA Juno probe will capture a very close-up of the satellite, between February and September 2022. The probe, in orbit around Jupiter from 2016, which cost $ 1.1 billion, will observe Europe from a distance of 47,000 kilometers in February, only to arrive just 355 kilometers from the surface in September.

Starliner ready to go

In May with a test flight and in September, with a planned manned mission to the Space Station, the Boeing spacecraft will begin flights to transport materials and men to the ISS, alongside the SpaceX shuttle. The conditional is a must, since the Starliner has already flown, but showing serious technical problems.

Juice, destination Jupiter

The goal of the European Space Agency (ESA) probe is to study the giant planet of the Solar System. The departure is scheduled for May 2022 and the journey will be long: the arrival on the orbit of the gas giant is scheduled for 2029. At that point, for at least three and a half years Juice will allow us to study the moons of Jupiter: Ganymede, Europe and Callisto.

Europe and Russia on Mars

After numerous delays, the European and Russian space agencies (Roscosmos) launch the joint ExoMars mission with the aim of placing the rover, christened Rosalind Franklin. A 12-day launch window opens on September 20, 2022 and is expected to land on Mars in June 2023.

Blue Origin New Glenn

Blue Origin has an ambitious plan to take tourists into space and for this it will test its rocket, New Glenn, in September 2022. The new carrier is a reusable launcher that will give Blue Origin the same weight as SpaceX and give the green light to the Amazon’s Kuiper project to launch over 3,000 satellites.

NASA crashes into an asteroid

As the film teaches us Don’t Look Up, the danger of the Earth being hit by an asteroid is real. To avoid a fatal collision on October 2, 2022, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) of NASA and the European Space Agency is scheduled. The vector will hit Dimorphos, a small moon of the asteroid 65803 Didymos. An important experiment to find the correct way to deflect an asteroid in case it is on a collision course with the Earth.

