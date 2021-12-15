Space, the Parker Solar Probe enters the solar atmosphere: the NASA video

It is the first spacecraft in history to enter the solar atmosphere





“For the first time in history, a spacecraft has touched the Sun. NASA’s Solar Parker spacecraft flew through the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields”, this is the announcement by NASA, the US space agency, on the occasion of the meeting of the American Geophysical Union in New Orleans. The Parker Solar Probe mission began in 2018 when the spacecraft set off for the yellow Dwarf-type star at the center of the solar system. This incredible result will allow scientists to gain new insights into the evolution of the Sun and its impacts on our solar system. In 2019, Parker found that zig-zag magnetic structures in the solar wind, called hairpin bends, are abundant near the Sun. Since then, halving the distance from the Sun, Parker Solar Probe has passed close enough to identify where they came from. origin: the solar surface. Parker’s spiral trajectory slowly brought the probe closer to the Sun where the spacecraft was consistently below 20 solar rays, until it crossed the critical surface of Alfvén for the first time and thus entered the solar atmosphere.