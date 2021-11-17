Space, US condemns Russia missile test: “Irresponsible” – Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

Russia has tested a missile to hit one of its own satellites, creating a debris field in low Earth orbit of more than 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris

Russia carried out a military test with a missile launched into space to hit one of its own satellites: the missile destroyed the satellite but also triggered a shower of debris that forced the crew members of the ISS, the International Space Station, to seek shelter and prepare for a possible evacuation. It looks like an episode of “Star Wars” and instead it is what would have happened in space. Russia has not confirmed the test, but the US is furious and speaks of a “reckless and dangerous act”.

According to the United States, Russia has tested an anti-satellite missile direct ascent, which hit the Russian satellite and created the rain of debris in the lower Earth orbit: “More than 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris have already been set in motion and probably hundreds of thousands smaller ones will be unleashed”, he thundered the State Department. Russia made the text despite repeated US warnings that this kind of test could pose a risk not only to satellites, but to astronauts themselves.

“Dangerous, reckless, irresponsible”: the adjectives used in Washington are wasted. The same Russian space agency Roscosmos found that the debris rain forced astronauts and cosmonauts to find refuge as the ISS crossed the debris field. Satellites are the tools that provide people all over the world with invaluable services, from telephone and broadband services to weather forecasts, including GPS systems and radio and satellite television communications.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said he was “indignant”: “It is incredible that Russia endangers not only American astronauts and those of international partners on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts.” There are currently seven astronauts on the ISS, Americans Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron; together with the Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and the German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency. The debris “will remain in orbit for years and potentially decades”, putting the ISS crew and other human spaceflight activities at “significant risk”, as well as satellites in “multiple countries”, thundered Us. Space Command.

The command of the US army now makes it known that “it will monitor the trajectory “of the fragments and that” will work to ensure “that all countries with interests in space” have the information necessary to safeguard their activities in orbit if hit by the cloud of debris “, a service – adds the note published on the site of Us Space Com – which “the United States supplies the world, including Russia and China”