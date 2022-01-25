The life of a space organ trafficker is not as simple and galvanizing as everyone would be led to think. It is true that we are untouchable, since everyone needs us sooner or later, it is true that we make a lot of money, but it’s not all roses and flowers. For example, there is fierce competition to fight, committed to buying the best pieces for sale on the black market. There is the stressful equity landscape with its fluctuations and there are also those who dare to threaten us. And then there are the worst of all, namely those who ask for organs for free! Free, would you ever believe it? Who did they take us for? Definitely not for someone committed to Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator review!

Organ trade In Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, organs will be traded, even alien ones As you will have understood in this somewhat phony introduction, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator is a managerial one that puts you in the shoes of a space organ trafficker. It is a very rewarding job and which, as mentioned in the short introduction by a mysterious off-screen narrator, will make you untouchable. This is because everyone in the universe needs brand new organs, especially if there is some interstellar war going on. This privileged condition is not, however, absolute. There are others like you and to make your way in the business you will have to work hard and not a little. There competition, in fact, it will not sit idle and will do everything to put a spoke in the wheel, blowing the best pieces from under your nose, causing prices to rise and threatening you in an increasingly less elegant and subtle way. You can decide to ignore their intimidation and beat them on their own court or try to be accommodating by fulfilling their conditions. The last possibility is to bribe them, in order to get them out of the way for a few market sessions. Surprisingly it seems that space organ traffickers have no conscience to answer to and don’t mind taking bribes … However, your task will be to be contacted by desperate poor in search of a new organ, with very specific characteristics. Your task will be to find a compatible organ possibly within the budget offered, so as to gain some credit in the transaction. Credit that can be used to expand your business, to bribe competitors or to invest in the stock market for organs. More business will be made and more opportunities will open up in front of you: you will go from one more great variety of organs to trade (some of which can puncture your cargo or eat other organs) to increasingly challenging tasks. The life of the organ trafficker is never boring.

Perfectly tricky There is also an organ stock market in Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator To manage your trades, the developer Strange Scaffold has devised a perfectly difficult and unattractive interface. At first glance Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator appears to be a DOS program: the CGA colors, the organization of the tables and the simple images with which the various organs are represented seem to come from a never too distant past in which ease of use was the least of the developers’ problems. In this way a relatively simple task such as having to buy an organ compatible with the requests made by the buyers becomes a complex task, often in an artificial way. Each market session, in fact, lasts only 2 minutes during which the new organs are put on sale randomly and enrich a long list that will be continuously scanned in search of the best pieces. This is because not only will we have to find the right organ, often non-human, but there will also be specific requests based on yours size, quality and rarity. To check all these elements before making an inauspicious purchase, you can learn their code by heart or consult the detailed sheet. All before Chad Shakespeare and colleagues blow the prized piece from under your nose. In Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator you will learn to hate Chad Shakespeare Added to this is the need to store the organs in particular places, to prevent them from deteriorating quickly or eating the rest of the load, cumbersome management of tasks and so on. The result is a deliberately complex game, but nevertheless interesting and with good replayability, also thanks to the presence of different endings. The limited time available to do business and the need to browse through the different sections of the interface makes each session short and intense, as well as challenging. A more intuitive system would not have helped create this tension, making it much less intense and interesting. The gamepad adaptation is also good: in this framework of artificial complexity, there are no major differences between mouse and keyboard and controller. The game is translated in Italian.