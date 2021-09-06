Spaceman, Carey Mulligan co-starring in the film with Adam Sandler

Carey Mulligan has joined the cast of Spaceman, the Netflix movie that tells the title of the astronaut, played by Adam Sandler.
After the success of Promising Young Woman, the actress will star alongside her colleague in the lead role as a co-star, playing the astronaut’s wife, as confirmed by Deadline.
Spaceman is based on the novel The Spaceman of Bohemia, written by Jaroslav Kalfar. Initially the title of the film was supposed to be that of the book but in the end the production came out in favor of Spaceman.
Award-winning director Johan Renck (Chernobyl), winner of an Emmy, which will follow the script signed by Colby Day.
Among the producers of the film, the name of Channing Tatum also stands out, an actor who will soon join Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe in the film The Lost City of D.
The Spaceman plot
“The story follows an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the fringes of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. The latter soon discovers that his earthly life is falling apart and so he turns to the only voice that can help him try to fix it. situation. It happens that this rumor belongs to a creature from the beginning lurking in the shadow of his ship, “reads the official synopsis of the film.