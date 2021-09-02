Spaceman: Carey Mulligan joins Adam Sandler in the film

Carey Mulligan will join Adam Sandler in the film Spaceman, the film by Netflix and focusing on the Astronaut who gives the film its title.

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) joined the cast of Spaceman, the Netflix film that stars male co-star Adam Sandler.

This was confirmed by Deadline, claiming that Carey Mulligan will play the protagonist’s wife, the astronaut who will have the face of Adam Sandler in Spaceman. The film is based on the novel by Jaroslav Kalfar The Spaceman of Bohemia, which is also the initial title Sandler gave the project.

The two co-stars are direct by the director Johan Renck Award (Chernobyl), winner of an Emmy, which will be based on a screenplay written by Colby Day. Channing Tatum, which we will soon see in the film The Lost City of D, alongside Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Here is the synopsis of The Spaceman:

The story follows an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the fringes of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. The latter soon discovers that his earthly life is falling apart and so he turns to the only voice that can help him try to fix the situation. It just so happens that this rumor belongs to a creature from the very beginning lurking in the shadow of his ship. “

It might be of interest to:



