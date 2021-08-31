Spaceman: Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar in the Netflix movie with Adam Sandler

Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar join the cast of the Netflix movie Spaceman, which stars Adam Sandler as an astronaut and Carey Mulligan as his wife.

The cast of Spaceman, new film produced and starring Adam Sandler for Netflix, continues to expand. After English Carey Mulligan, I’m on my way Paul Dano and the star of The Big Bang Theory Kunal Nayyar.

Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar in a scene from The Panty Piñata Polarization episode of The Big Bang Theory

Spaceman will be directed by HJonah Renck, director of the Chernobyl series; the film is inspired by Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel, Spaceman of Bohemia, adapted by Colby Day.

Spaceman’s story follows an astronaut (Adam Sandler) who is sent to the far corners of the galaxy to collect a mysterious ancient dust. The man soon discovers that his earthly life is falling apart and turns to the only voice that can help him fix things, namely that of a creature that dates back to the dawn of time and hides in the shadows of his spaceship.

Actress Carey Mulligan will play the part of the protagonist’s wife.

Loading... Advertisements

The production team includes Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association.

We will soon see Paul Dano as the Riddler villain in The Batman. The actor will also play a character inspired by Steven Spielberg’s father in a film about the director’s childhood.

Kunal Nayyar is currently filming the Apple TV + Suspicion series.