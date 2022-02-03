SpaceX announces Starlink Premium, priced 5 times higher than the base model

Starlink Premium it has more than double the antenna capacity of Starlink, according to what can be read on the new official website. The new technical specifications guarantee a download speeds of 150-500 Mbps and a latency of 20-40msaccording to the data provided by the subsidiary of SpaceX.





SpaceX: Starlink Premium arrives (in the USA)





This is the satellite Internet connectivity service designed to cover the entire market of users who live in poorly served areas and who currently use slower connections (due to the different satellite coverage) at higher prices. Users receive a kit with everything you need to be online, including the Starlink, the wifi router, the cables and the base. In this way, the configuration is simple and within everyone’s reach.









Starlink Premium is designed to improve performance in extreme weather conditions, the official website still reads, and is targeted specifically for rural and remote locations. We come to the painful notes, the price. It should be noted that, as can be seen on the site, it is not possible to order the new Starlink Premium from Europe, but for the moment only from the United States.





The cost of the hardware alone is $ 2,500, with an initial reservation deposit of $ 500. The service, on the other hand, it costs $ 500 a month, a price that is 5 times higher than the basic model. In Italy, in fact, currently you pay for the actual connectivity 99 euros / month. The base model is credited with a variable connection speed of 50 Mb / s to 150 Mb / s, with the promise of better performance as the satellite coverage. In some areas of Italy, in fact, 300 Mb / s are already reached.





SpaceX promises Premium users a “24/7 priority support”, which could substantially improve the quality of service for companies that seriously consider it. Starlink’s assistance service has received several criticisms in the past for its lack of homogeneity.





The SpaceX system is based on a network of Internet navigation satellites released into orbit thanks to a Falcon 9 rocket. Here more details.







