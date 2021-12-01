Business

“SpaceX is at risk of bankruptcy” From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Elon Musk writes to employees: “SpaceX is at risk of bankruptcy”

Without the new Raptor engines it will be impossible to launch every two weeks and the economic consequences could be irreversible

“If we don’t reach the goal of a launch every two weeks, SpaceX risks bankruptcy.” Elon Musk is back to be talked about, this time not for Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 or, but for an alarm raised on the financial strength of SpaceX.

PROBLEMS WITH NEW ENGINES

The development of the Raptor engine, thrusters designed to send SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft into space, is facing more difficulty than expected. Serious problems to the point of jeopardize the very survival of the aerospace company. So Elon Musk sent a letter to employees asking for more effort in engine tuning: “Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it seemed a few weeks ago. As we investigated the problems that emerged at the exit of the previous senior management, these unfortunately appeared more serious than had been reported “, reads the email signed by Musk and intercepted by a specialized site …

