SpaceX landed in Florida: four astronauts return to Earth after nearly 200 days of mission in orbit – Video

The four astronauts aboard the capsule Dragon Endeavur of the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, known as Space X, I’m returned to Earth. On Monday 8 November the bad weather had forced to give up ditching in Gulf of Mexico. So the Crew-2 of the Nasa-Space X mission, composed from the French Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (Hex), from Japanese Akihiko Hoshide and the two Americans Shane Kimbrough And Megan McArthur, for over six months (199 days) on the International space station (Iss), he had had to delay his return home by a day. The departure was then rescheduled and the crew landed at 1.33 Italian time off the coast of Florida, after the capsule detached from the Space Station at 20.05.

Now it’s there Crew-3 waiting to go into orbit after a change of plans. The handover between the two crews of the company founded by Elon Musk in 2002 with the aim of creating technologies to reduce the costs of access to space, it was supposed to take place on board the ISS, but the delays in the launch of the Crew- 3 Dragons persuaded the crew to return, as the capsule’s certified maximum stay in orbit of 210 days was approaching.

With the departure of the Endeavor on the ISS, the astronaut Nasa will remain Mark Vande Hei, who is planning a stay of about a year, and two Russian colleagues. The three will welcome the Crew-3 whose launch aboard the Space X capsule will not take place until Thursday night.