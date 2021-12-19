SpaceX launched and landed a Falcon 9 rocket 11 times: new record

In May of this year SpaceX had managed to complete the launch and recovery of the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket for the tenth time. The company of Elon Musk however, it aims to reach much higher and thanks to today’s mission it is on track to try to reach what was planned (each single first stage could fly up to 20 times).

The mission included the release into orbit of 52 Starlink satellites which are used to continue to expand the service and make it more and more complete (and profitable). As reported by official sources, everything went as planned, from the departure of the Falcon 9 rocket, at the return of the first stage until the release of the satellites.

SpaceX successfully launched and recovered a Falcon 9 11 times

The mission, as written above, had gods as a payload Starlink satellites with the Falcon 9 rocket which started not from Florida but from Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg base in California. The rocket started at 13:41 (Italian time, or at 4:41 in the morning, local time).

As in other missions, also in this one the first stage of the rocket returned to the droneship call Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) landing correctly about nine minutes after take-off. Unfortunately, the streaming video from the barge was not the best to appreciate the landing, but the official confirmation removes any doubt about the success.

This same first stage will likely be used in new missions in the future in 2022 and beyond. As written above, it is important to point out that this particular carrier has flown another ten times in the past, reaching the eleventh (a record) with this mission. SpaceX in this way it can optimize costs and make it possible to make its launches more competitive.

Previous missions of this Falcon 9 (code B1051) were the launches of the unmanned demonstration mission for Crew Dragon (Demo-1), one for RADARSAT, SiriusXM SXM-7 and then seven Starlink missions. A new success for SpaceX and a new challenge for the competition, waiting to understand what Starship will be able to do once it is completed.

