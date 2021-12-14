SpaceX no longer wants to pollute: Musk announces the capture of atmospheric CO2 to convert it into propellant

Fresh from Time’s “Most Influential Person of the Year” title, Elon Musk he does not waste time, and always through his beloved Twitter he makes us aware of his future plans. This time the subject of his statements SpaceX, which lately seems to have taken over in his head over Tesla, and in particular the spaceship Starship.

With his usual quick and sparse tweet of explanation, Musk lets it be known that SpaceX is starting a program for the capture of atmospheric CO2, which he means then transform into propellant for its rockets. In a subsequent comment he specifies that the plan will also be important for travel on Mars.

SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021

Currently, SpaceX’s Starship is powered by cooled liquid methane and liquid oxygen, and one of the strongest criticisms leveled at Musk and his followers is the incongruity of their actions. On the one hand, it pushes for the adoption of electric cars, to pollute less, and on the other hand, at each launch of SpaceX it releases enormous quantities of climate-altering agents into the atmosphere.

For years there has been talk of the possibility of capturing CO2 from the atmosphere, to segregate it in various ways, or precisely convert it into other compounds, so as to make certain human activities carbon neutral. Musk’s post actually looks more like an advertisement for recruit new talent, as evident from the close “unite if interested”.

After the successful high-altitude flight test with the Starship SN15, currently the SN20 awaiting completion of the works to test the first orbital flight coupled with the Super Heavy Booster launcher.