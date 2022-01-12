SpaceX prepares to catch the Starship rocket with Mechazilla on the fly

Another component of SpaceX’s Starship system now appears to be ready for testing. The Starship Launch Tower, also called Mechazilla due to its gigantic size, was shown by Elon Musk himself on Twitter, with a new video that portrays an aerial shot of the version built at the Boca Chica base in Texas, where tests on Starship prototypes are taking place.

Mechazilla is one of the building blocks to realize Elon Musk’s vision of a launch system that allows the rapid reuse of the vectors, for the launch of several Starships one after the other. Mechazilla is not only a launch tower, but also a recovery tower for the Super Heavy first stage returning from space. While the current Falcon rockets re-enter landing autonomously on terrestrial or marine platforms, resting on integrated supports, for Super Heavy the idea is to use a sort of gigantic fork to intercept the rocket on landing, making it rest on its stabilization fins.

Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that he is aiming to launch several Starships as early as 2022, despite SpaceX is still awaiting the green light from the United States Federal Aviation Authority for the first orbital flight test of the complete system. Starship plus Super Heavy, authorization that according to the latest communications from the agency will not arrive before the end of February 2022.