SpaceX presents the new kit with rectangular antenna for connection to Starlink

There Internet connectivity Street satellite it is becoming more and more widespread and an increasing number of companies are planning to launch large satellite constellations in the coming years. One of the best known examples of this type of project to the general public is Starlink from SpaceX which recently came out of beta.

Remember that this kind of connectivity is not designed to replace the cable one “traditional”. Rather, the aim is to provide a more efficient service for communities or situations where cable connectivity is not possible or very expensive and complicated. For example isolated cottages in rural areas, on ships or even to provide backup in the event of natural disasters. Nothing prevents a user from an Italian city from buying it, but the cost may not be as cheap as other alternatives.

The new rectangular antenna for SpaceX Starlink available in the USA

Since the start of deliveries of beta kits for the satellite connectivity from SpaceX there was only one model of antenna with a circular base. This has a cost of over 1000 dollars even if Elon Musk’s company has decided to sell it for 499 dollars or 499 euros (in Italy). Now SpaceX announced the availability in the United States of a new kit which has some differences compared to the initial solution.

Instead of being circular, this one antenna has a shape rectangular (with rounded corners). However, this is not the only difference. The standard cradle also has a different shape and the cable system and router also change.

In particular the router of the new kit with rectangular antenna it does not have the port for ethernet connectivity (unlike that of the circular antenna). In this case, users will have to buy an adapter, sold by SpaceX in its online store (and visible in the image below), in order to use equipment that requires the ethernet connectivity.

The cable supplied for the Power over Ethernet (PoE) goes from 30 meters for the circular version to 23 meters for the rectangular version. The power cable, which is 1.8 meters long, remains unchanged. The Cat.5 ethernet cable is not supplied due to the lack of the port, as explained above.

The kit for Starlink with rectangular antenna it can be installed with a double system of hooks to the wall (short and longer), with the one to be placed on the roof or there is also a pole to be fixed in the ground, as for the previous model. This makes the use of the antenna more flexible (but these are accessories not supplied). In general it seems that this new kit may be less expensive to produce than the previous one thus allowing SpaceX to save part of the program money Starlink.