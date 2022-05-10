SpaceX president predicts when humanity will reach Mars

Go to Mars before 2030. It is the goal of SpaceX, a company chaired by Gwynne Shotwell created by Elon Musk. They consider that “it is likely that astronauts will reach the surface of the red planet before the end of the 2020s”, also indicating that it would be their company that would take them.

And it is that the space race is now run by private companies, and SpaceX is the most advanced in this regard, with a key purpose: to go to Mars as soon as possible. And create a colony of humans there.

First the Moon, then Mars

And it is precisely this order that they have in mind. “I think it will be in this decade, yes. People on the Moon, earlier,” Shotwell said in the brief interview. “I think we need to send a huge amount to the surface of Mars, and then people will start to think about it more. And then I think five or six years from now, people will see that that’s a real place to go.” .

In order to live on Mars, many structures and approaches are still needed and, obviously, it is not something cheap and accessible, but for this they are working with individuals who are beginning to buy flights to outer space.

SpaceX intends to be the one to make this ambitious vision a reality. The company is developing a huge reusable rocket-spacecraft combination called Starship to carry people and payloads to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Starship already has several lunar missions on its agenda. In 2018, for example, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa booked the vehicle for a trip around the moon with a planned launch date of 2023. And precisely, NASA chose Starship as the first manned lunar lander for its Artemis program, What do you plan to take? astronauts near the south pole of the moon in 2025.