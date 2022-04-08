SpaceX rocket carrying four civilians lifts off to the International Space Station

This is how the SpaceX and Axiom rocket took off with civilian crew members 1:17

(CNN) — A SpaceX rocket carrying three customers and a former NASA astronaut lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday morning, kicking off a first-of-its-kind mission that will take the group on a 10-day mission to the Station. International Space Station (ISS).



The spacecraft, which separated from the rocket after reaching orbit, is now flying freely through orbit and will spend all of this Friday slowly maneuvering closer to the ISS, where it is scheduled to dock on Saturday around 7:45 a.m. am ET.

The trip was managed by the Houston, Texas-based startup Axiom Space, which is looking to book rocket trips, provide all the necessary training and coordinate flights to the ISS for anyone who can afford it. It’s all in line with the US government and private sector goal of boosting commercial activity on the ISS and beyond.

Aboard this mission, called AX-1, are Michael Lopez-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut turned Axiom employee who commands the mission; Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe; Canadian investor Mark Pathy; and Ohio-based real estate mogul Larry Connor.

It’s not the first time paying customers or non-astronauts have visited the ISS, as Russia has sold seats on its Soyuz spacecraft to a number of wealthy thrill-seekers in recent years. But this is the first mission to include an all-civilian crew with no active members of a government astronaut corps. It is also the first time that civilians have traveled to the ISS in an American-made spacecraft.

Here’s everything you need to know about SpaceX’s mission

How much did all this cost?

Axiom previously disclosed the price of $55 million per seat for a 10-day trip to the ISS, but the company declined to comment on financial terms for this specific mission, beyond saying at a press conference last year. that the price is in the “tens of millions”.

The mission is made possible by very close coordination between Axiom, SpaceX and NASA, as the ISS is funded and operated by the government.

And the space agency has revealed some details about how much it will charge for the use of its 20-year-old orbiting laboratory.

Food alone costs $2,000 per day, per person, in the space. Getting supplies to and from the space station for a commercial crew costs another $88,000 to $164,000 per person, per day. For each mission, having the necessary support from NASA astronauts will cost commercial customers another $5.2 million, and all of NASA’s mission planning and support is another $4.8 million. .