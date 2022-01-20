SpaceX surpasses 2000 Starlinks launched, but over 250 are already deorbited

The SpaceX mission called Starlink-4.6 started successfully from launch complex 39A. Three hours and 2 minutes after midnight on January 19th, the Falcon 9 started the 9 Merlin engines, bringing the second stage with 49 Starlinks on board. The megaconstellation continues to grow, as does the number of active users of the service, despite the slowdown in the production of connection kits.

Musk’s company thus reaches the quota of three launches in 2022, a year in which it will probably exceed the 2021 record with 31 missions carried out. SpaceX then it exceeds 2000 satellites brought into orbit and thanks to the latest information we can make an analysis on the state of the constellation.

The Starlinks in orbit

Thanks to a tweet by Elon Musk, it is possible to make an analysis of the number of SpaceX satellites that have reached orbit and are still around the Earth. SpaceX founder stated that there are currently 1469 Starlinks in operation. This number indicates the satellites that are at an altitude of 550 km and capable of transmitting the signal for connection to the internet. SpaceX therefore, it would seem that it does not yet have such a number of Starlinks available to guarantee a first stable coverage.

According to the latest statements and what can be read in the documents of the Federal Communications Commission, the first orbital shell it must consist of 1584 satellites. This will ensure initial stability to the network, providing coverage especially at higher latitudes. This number of operational satellites will be reached soon as, again from Musk we learn that 272 are traveling to reach their final position. To these must be added the last 49 that have just arrived in orbit.

SpaceX’s schedule calls for the first phase of the Starlink project to have 4408 operational satellites. In this way, an internet connection coverage that is accessible all over the world is guaranteed. Although the company has not yet reached the middle of the first phase, it is already working on plans for the future. Once there are 4408 Starlinks in orbit, other satellites will be needed to support the network, to improve the performance of the service. SpaceX, therefore, as early as March, could start launching the first second generation Starlinks. These will probably be used to carry out tests, only to be launched more frequently later. Also to bring them into orbit SpaceX has stated that it will use the Starship.

What happened to 250 satellites?

The missing Starlinks are no longer operational and most of them have returned completely destroyed. Why did this happen? The answer is not that simple and you have to take into account how SpaceX operates. As with all developed means, from Falcon 9 to Starship, Musk’s company carries out tests and analyzes on every flight. With the data obtained it makes changes to its means to improve them, with an iterative process that is hardly seen in the aerospace field.

Among the Starlinks no longer in operation there are also the first ones launched in 2019, almost all deorbitates and destroyed so as not to leave debris. First, the company studied various launch profiles during the missions carried out. In this way, he was able to experience the best orbit at which to release the satellites, so that they reach their destination faster and consume as little fuel as possible.

Furthermore, some Starlinks brought into space were used to carry out tests of maneuvers in orbit. Such maneuvers include changing orbital planes and lowering the orbit to perform controlled reentry. These satellites in fact have one operating life of about 5 years. They subsequently deorbit to be replaced with newer and better performing models. Without official declarations, therefore, it is very difficult to establish which of the 250 non-operational Starlinks actually had malfunctions and which ones were used for testing.

Musk concluded his tweet stating that the first Starlinks equipped with a laser connection. It is a communication system between satellites that will allow the network to make information travel faster. This will allow users to use a service with even faster connection speeds. In recent days, several customers of the service have encountered some inefficiencies, which lasted for hours. It is likely that this is due precisely to a reconfiguration of the satellite network, to prepare it for the arrival of laser connections.

More and more confidence with the tenth re-uses

Although it is only the third launch of the year, it is the second time in this 2022 that SpaceX has managed to use a Falcon 9 for the tenth time in a row. The booster that allowed the Starlinks to arrive in orbit is the B1060, first used in June 2020. On that occasion it had transported the GPS III SV03 satellite on behalf of the Space Force. In just 18 months thus, SpaceX managed to carry out ten missions successfully. In addition, the B1060 is the fourth Falcon 9 to achieve such a large number of flights. This means that SpaceX has performed 40 missions using only four boosters.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/HxtyPBsvYp – SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2022

As with the previous launch, the B1060 followed a different trajectory than usual, proceeding in a south-easterly direction. This would appear to be due to better weather conditions in the reentry area, allowing for an easier and less dangerous recovery of the booster.

The B1060 landed smoothly on the A Shortfall Of Gravitas barge, located approximately 654km from the starting point. This fourth landing demonstrates how much SpaceX has acquired a greater confidence in its means, managing to reuse quickly even after many flights.

Continue to follow Astrospace.it on the Telegram channel, on the Facebook page, on ours Youtube channel and obviously also on Instagram. Don’t miss any of our articles and updates on the aerospace and space exploration industry.