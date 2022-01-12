SpaceX tries “ the wands ” to catch Starship on the fly, there is also a video of Elon Musk

While awaiting the verdict of the environmental assessment by the FAA (due to be published on February 28), SpaceX the development of the project continues Starship which comprises Ship (upper stage), Super Heavy (first stage) and the launch and landing tower. The project is even more ambitious than that seen with the Falcon 9 rockets and presents extremely high complexity at an engineering level.

If it will be successful as thought by Elon Musk it will be a revolution in terms of space exploration (and also the transport of goods / people on Earth). To allow the economic sustainability of this project, the Starlink program is fundamental as well as the contracts with NASA or private space missions (from Inspiration4 to those with Axiom Space). A few days ago Musk himself showed the progress made on the launch and recovery tower dedicated to the great space carrier.

The tower with the “capture” system for SpaceX’s Starship

Waiting for orbital test (expected in the first half of the year) from Texas to Hawaii with Ship 20 and Booster 4, SpaceX he is focusing on the launch and recovery tower. This is located in Boca Chica, but in the future we will also see a similar one at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The construction of the prototype was announced in an official document in April 2021 and took shape in just a few months. The system predicts those that have been defined “chopsticks” (or chopstick, the chopsticks for the food of Asian countries) due to their functioning.

These two structures (called by enthusiasts Mechazilla) move vertically and horizontally. The idea is to allow in the stages before launch to assemble Starship (Ship and Super Heavy). For landing instead they will allow to capture “on the fly” the big rocket allowing for faster reuse when the system is tested. Their construction took a few months and in these days there have been the first real tests (without vector).

Among the tests carried out, vertical movements were carried out at different speeds and different heights. The interaction with the mechanical arm used for Ship’s (lateral) refueling was also at the heart of the tests. Elon Musk posted on Twitter a video taken by a drone showing the tower and structures under test showing the impressive engineering work.

Even the “spotter” NSF are resuming the tests and in these hours they have filmed the use of some large containers full of water that simulate the weight of a booster (first stage) of Starship. We are only at the beginning and we do not know how long it will take before the system is actually usable or if any changes will have to be made. After all, no one has ever tried something similar with rockets of this size (120 meters).

