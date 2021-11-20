SpaceX will launch Starship into orbit in January

On Wednesday the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk stated that in January SpaceX plans to launch its largest and fully reusable rocket, the Starship, into orbit.

What happened

SpaceX’s first attempt at launching the Starship into orbit will be followed by many more such flights throughout the year, Musk said during a live streaming event jointly hosted by the Space Studies Board and from Board on Physics and Astronomy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLydXZOo4eA

“It is truly the largest rocket ever designed and we are very close to our initial orbital launch,” Musk said.

“We have made several small flights and are able to land the vehicle effectively; in December we will carry out a series of tests and hopefully in January we will carry out the launch “.

Musk said SpaceX’s Raptor engines will power the first stage booster and Starship.

SpaceX’s goal is for Starship to replace its current rockets – Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon 2 – and be able to carry much more mass into orbit.

A rocket for mass transportation

Musk dreams of colonizing Mars and founded SpaceX with the mission of making humanity multi-planetary; has stated in the past that he is “very confident” that SpaceX will bring humans to Mars by 2026.

In July Musk said SpaceX is developing a fully reusable Starship capable of delivering a payload of approximately 150 tons for low Earth orbit and approximately 250 tons when not reusable; the ambitious transportation system can also take humanity to the moon, to Mars and make interplanetary travel possible.

“I think in order for life to become multi-planetary, we will need about 1,000 Starships or something like that,” Musk said.

Photo courtesy of SpaceX