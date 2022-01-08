SpaceX’s first launch of 2022. In orbit 49 Starlink

Concluded 2021 with 31 missions successfully completed, SpaceX begins a new year of launches today 6 January, with a Starlink mission that started from Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center when it was 22:49 in Italy. On board the Falcon 9 there were 49 Starlinks, thus leading to 1991 the number of satellites that have reached Earth’s orbit. Now, if SpaceX manages to keep up with last year’s pace, it could make 40 launches. Of these, five are expected to see the use of the Falcon Heavy, the company’s heavy launcher and currently the world’s most powerful rocket active on the market.

The trend of orders and the dispute with India

SpaceX closed 2021 with approximately 150,000 active users of the satellite connection service. During the launch, SpaceX announced that there are currently over 145,000 active users. Furthermore, in October Starlink also exited the beta phase, becoming an active service in all respects. The satellite connection, however, has not yet reached optimal performance, as a large number of satellites are still needed for adequate stability. The first phase, in fact, envisages having 4408 satellites in orbit, while those currently around the earth are 1842, of which operational 1468. Many Starlinks are still on their way to reach their destination orbit, located 550 km high.

One problem that SpaceX, and many other companies have encountered over the past few years, is the lack of components to build electronic appliances. The shortage of microchips has slowed down the production of connection kits, resulting in a delay in deliveries. Some users who had placed their order in February 2021 have only received the parable in these days. To their surprise, however, SpaceX sent the new version of the dish, more performing and smaller in size.

Starlink in the course of 2021 has become an active service in more than 20 countries, but there is a country where it is still struggling to obtain permits. This is India, where in November the Department of Telecommunications dissuaded citizens from signing contracts for the use of Starlink. In fact, the Indian government has not yet issued the permits to SpaceX to use the connection service and it is not known if and when these concessions will be issued.

It could be a political move to favor the Indian company Bharti Airtel which has invested in OneWeb, Starlink’s main competitor. At the beginning of the year, therefore, SpaceX was forced to have to reimburse the approximately 5000 users who had deposited the initial $ 99 to receive the kit. This is a major blow to Musk’s company, which expected to have 200,000 active users by the end of 2022 in India alone.

A new year that starts with some difficulties

To bring the second stage into orbit with the 49 Starlinks on top, SpaceX used the Falcon 9 B1062, which had already supported three missions previously. The launch, called Starlink-4.5, was therefore his fourth flight. The booster had already managed two missions to bring two third generation GPS satellites into orbit: the SV04, launched on November 6, 2020, and the SV05, which started on June 17, 2021. It was subsequently used for the historic Inspiration4 mission, with the 4 astronauts which reached Earth’s orbit on September 16.

The profile of the Starlink-4.5 mission was very different from what we have seen in the past. The target orbit of the satellites has an inclination of 52.3 ° and therefore the Falcon 9 did not depart from Florida in a northeast direction as usual. This time he traveled southeast. The company has not commented on the choice to make this change of mission profile. The most probable hypothesis concerns the place of return of the booster. The B1062 in fact landed on the barge A Shortfall Of Gravitas located 637 km away, just off the coast of Nassau. Here the waters should be calmer than the usual point selected in the Atlantic Ocean to place the barge. In fact, it would seem that due to the rough sea SpaceX risked losing a Falcon 9 even during the last mission of 2021, the CRS-24.

On that occasion the booster, which had never flown before, returned to the port tilted and with some engines damaged. The Octagrabber, the robot that has the task of anchoring the first stage to the barge, also suffered damage. It is possible that during the anchoring operations the waves caused the booster to move on the barge, which risked going overboard for a short time. Due to this small incident, therefore, SpaceX has to carry out some repairs on the Just Read The Instructions and its Octagrabber. This could take time, forcing the company to use a single barge in Florida and thus slowing the speed at which it carries out missions.

