SpaceX’s Starship will take off every 6 hours and will be able to take one million tons to Mars

Elon Musk took to a stage set up at the SpaceX Starbase in Texas to tell the public about the status of the Starship project, the new space program that will see the debut of what will be the aerospace company’s new reference space vehicle. Starship consists of the reusable spaceship of the same name and the Super Heavy launcher, which is also completely reusable. Musk opened the conference by explaining what Starship’s goals are, with numbers that definitely make heads spin.

With the launch of a Starship spacecraft three times a week, SpaceX will be able to bring into orbit in one year a load equal to the mass that humanity has sent into space in its entire history to date, 15500 tons. With a Starship launched three times a day every day for a year the tons become 109500. If the Starships become ten, they will exceed one million tons per year brought into orbit.

If the number of launches seem impossible, Musk pointed out that a Super Heavy rocket takes 6 minutes from the moment of launch to land, while each Starship spacecraft, including 1 to 3 orbital turns, will be able to re-enter and be ready for a new take-off within 6 – 8 hours, hence the ability to launch each Starship up to 3 times per day. The Super Heavy booster can actually be reused every hour, considering that the refueling pumps are able to fill the tank in half an hour, Musk explained, according to which Starship will be able to carry one million tons of material to Mars. , the quantity, he says, to create a base capable of self-sustaining without depending on the Earth.

To get to Mars, but also to the Moon, Starship will have to refuel with propellant in orbit, and Musk is confident that SpaceX will be able to capitalize on the experience accumulated with the Dragon spacecraft and docking operations with the International Space Station. The goal is to carry out the first refueling operation by the end of 2023 or in any case within the next two years at the latest.

Raptor engine design revised. Super Heavy will mount up to 33

The most important news announced by Musk concerns the development of the Raptor engines, which saw a complete overhaul of the project with the creation of the V2 version, more compact, with fewer components, with a cost equal to half that of the V1, but which at the same time it increases the thrust capacity from 185 tons to 235 tons.

When fully operational, the Super Heavy booster will use a new configuration that will bring the number of these thrusters from 29 to 33, to optimize load capacity without the need to increase the already considerable size of the launcher. Overall, the system will be two and a half times more powerful than the Saturn V, the launcher that brought Man to the Moon during the Apollo program.

The new “inspirational” video illustrating how Starship will work one day.

When Starship will make its first flight

At the moment SpaceX is still awaiting the authorization from the US FAA which is still working on the Starship environmental impact analysis, which should arrive approximately during the month of March. Musk said he was confident of being able to launch Starship into orbit during the year and that he also took into account some failures before reaching the goal of complete reusability: “with the Falcon 9 it took 14 – 15 attempts to successfully land again. With Starship we don’t plan to take that long, but we will lose some vehicles“said the visionary CEO. SpaceX is working to have hardware, software and ground systems ready for FAA clearance in March. During the Q&A session, it was revealed that SpaceX has almost reached the point of being capable of producing a Raptor V2 engine per day and by the end of the year will be able to “churn out” a spacecraft and a booster per month. Musk has also let himself go with an estimate of what the price for the launch of 100 tons into orbit in two or three years when the Starship program is fully operational: less than 10 million dollarsa sixth of what a trip with the Falcon 9 costs today, but it has a load capacity of about 22 tons.