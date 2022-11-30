Julia Roberts’ character in “Eat Pray Love” eats Spaghetti all’Amatriciana.

November 30, 2022 1:04 p.m.

Julia Roberts She played a very important role in the biographical film “Eat, Pray, Love” where, in addition to representing the writer of the book, she was able to relive everything she experienced during a period of her life. One of these periods was when she was able to enjoy Spaghetti all’Amatriciana in Italy.

All’amatriciana pasta is a typical dish of Roman trattorias and taverns but it originates from the town of Amatrice, in the province of Rieti. The basic ingredients are: Guanciale, pecorino and tomato sauce.

It seems certain that the addition of this last element dates back to the late 1600s but there are many variations of the dish because it is difficult to trace an actual recipe, but this is why we decided to go by what we found.

In fact, we are talking about a dish of peasant origin transmitted for the most part orally from father to son and, although we received several historical documents, they are all very different from each other.

The truth is that the various complements provided by the multiple recipes do not subtract anything from the dish, but rather enrich the flavor according to personal taste, as the shepherds of the time did. However, in honor of the land that gave prestige to the Amatriciana, we will talk about the recipe according to the Amatrice tradition.

Spaghetti all’Amatriciana what Julia Roberts ate to “eat, pray, love”. Source: Mashed