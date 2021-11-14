Sports

Spain 1-0 Sweden: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee21 mins ago
0 18 5 minutes read

  • Match ends, Spain 1, Sweden 0.22:39

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    Second Half ends, Spain 1, Sweden 0.22:37

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Failed attempt. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) following a scrum from the center of the box goes far to the right. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg with a cross.22:46

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Rodrigo.22:34

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.22:34

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Brais Méndez (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:33

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Foul by Brais Méndez (Spain).22:33

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:33

  • 90 ‘

    Shot rejected. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Quaison.22:45

  • 90 ‘

    Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.22:32

  • 90 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Rodri replaces Gavi.22:36

  • 90 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Brais Méndez replaces Dani Olmo.22:36

  • 88 ‘

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:31

  • 88 ‘

    Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).22:37

  • 88 ‘

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).22:30

  • 88 ‘

    Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:30

  • 86 ‘

    Goal! Spain 1, Sweden 0. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from very close range to the crossbar.

    Look at the player profile Álvaro Morata22:29

  • 86 ‘

    Shot saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gavi.22:29

  • 85 ‘

    Substitution, Sweden. Martin Olsson replaces Emil Krafth.22:28

  • 84 ‘

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).22:26

  • 84 ‘

    Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26

  • 84 ‘

    Shot saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:32

  • 82 ‘

    Foul by Mikel Merino (Spain).22:24

  • 82 ‘

    Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:24

  • 81 ‘

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:23

  • 81 ‘

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).22:23

  • 80 ‘

    Offside. Aymeric Laporte tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.22:27

  • 79 ‘

    Offside. Ludwig Augustinsson tries a through ball, but Robin Quaison is caught offside.22:22

  • 78 ‘

    Failed attempt. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high following a set piece situation.22:22

  • 77 ‘

    Emil Krafth (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:19

  • 77 ‘

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:19

  • 77 ‘

    Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).22:19

  • 73 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Mikel Merino replaces Carlos Soler.22:16

  • 73 ‘

    Substitution, Sweden. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Alexander Isak.22:15

  • 73 ‘

    Foul by Carlos Soler (Spain).22:15

  • 73 ‘

    Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.22:21

  • 72 ‘

    Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.22:20

  • 71 ‘

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13

  • 71 ‘

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).22:13

  • 68 ‘

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:10

  • 68 ‘

    Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).22:10

  • 66 ‘

    Failed attempt. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.22:12

  • 65 ‘

    Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).22:08

  • 65 ‘

    Alexander Isak (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.22:07

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Sweden. Robin Quaison replaces Dejan Kulusevski.22:06

  • 63 ‘

    Substitution, Sweden. Mattias Svanberg replaces Emil Forsberg.22:10

  • 63 ‘

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

  • 63 ‘

    Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).22:05

  • 62 ‘

    Failed attempt. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle to the left misses to the left. Assisted by Pau Torres.22:10

  • 62 ‘

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:04

  • 62 ‘

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).22:04

  • 60 ‘

    Shot saved. Aymeric Laporte (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:13

  • 60 ‘

    Shot rejected. Pau Torres (Spain) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:07

  • 60 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Rodrigo replaces Raúl de Tomás.22:19

  • 59 ‘

    Substitution, Spain. Álvaro Morata replaces Pablo Sarabia.22:19

  • 59 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.22:02

  • 55 ‘

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:57

  • 55 ‘

    Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).21:57

  • 54 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Albin Ekdal.21:56

  • 53 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.21:58

  • 53 ‘

    Shot rejected. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak.21:57

  • 52 ‘

    Failed attempt. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a corner kick.21:56

  • 52 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.21:56

  • 48 ‘

    Failed attempt. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.21:53

  • 47 ‘

    Hand ball by Sergio Busquets (Spain).21:49

  • Second Half begins Spain 0, Sweden 0.21:47

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    First Half ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.21:56

  • 40 ‘

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:27

  • 40 ‘

    Foul by Joakim Nilsson (Sweden).21:31

  • 39 ‘

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Gavi.21:31

  • 39 ‘

    Failed attempt. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.21:26

  • 37 ‘

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Pau Torres.21:31

  • 36 ‘

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Spain).21:21

  • 36 ‘

    Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.21:21

  • 34 ‘

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:20

  • 34 ‘

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).21:22

  • 34 ‘

    Pau Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:20

  • 34 ‘

    Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).21:19

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:18

  • 33 ‘

    Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.21:18

  • 30 ‘

    Hand ball by Gavi (Spain).21:16

  • 28 ‘

    Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:13

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).21:13

  • 26 ‘

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).21:11

  • 26 ‘

    Viktor Claesson (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.21:11

  • 23 ‘

    Failed attempt. Jordi Alba (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.21:12

  • 23 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Joakim Nilsson.21:08

  • 23 ‘

    Shot rejected. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gavi.21:11

  • 16 ‘

    Failed attempt. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Isak.21:04

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Spain).20:59

  • 13 ‘

    Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.20:59

  • 13 ‘

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Alexander Isak (Sweden).21:01

  • 11 ‘

    Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.20:57

  • 11 ‘

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).20:57

  • 9 ‘

    Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Spain).20:55

  • 9 ‘

    Joakim Nilsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.20:55

  • 9 ‘

    Failed attempt. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.20:54

  • 6 ‘

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.21:13

  • 2′

    Raúl de Tomás (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.20:48

  • 2′

    Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).20:49

  • Offside. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.20:47

  • First half begins.20:46

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:41

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee21 mins ago
    0 18 5 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    Ts – Eriksen, the most obvious solution. Exchange tests with Onana? Inter …

    2 weeks ago

    CdS – Not only Brozovic: from De Vrij to Perisic, Inter struggling with renewals

    3 days ago

    Kean is the first remedy for Allegri

    4 days ago

    Italy-Switzerland, no of the CTS to 100% public capacity | News

    1 week ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button