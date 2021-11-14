Spain 1-0 Sweden: 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Spain 1, Sweden 0.22:39

90 ‘+ 5’ Second Half ends, Spain 1, Sweden 0.22:37

90 ‘+ 3’ Failed attempt. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) following a scrum from the center of the box goes far to the right. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg with a cross.22:46

90 ‘+ 2’ Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Rodrigo.22:34

90 ‘+ 2’ Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.22:34

90 ‘+ 1’ Brais Méndez (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:33

90 ‘+ 1’ Foul by Brais Méndez (Spain).22:33

90 ‘+ 1’ Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:33

90 ‘ Shot rejected. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Quaison.22:45

90 ‘ Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.22:32

90 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Rodri replaces Gavi.22:36

90 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Brais Méndez replaces Dani Olmo.22:36

88 ‘ Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:31

88 ‘ Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).22:37

88 ‘ Foul by Gavi (Spain).22:30

88 ‘ Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:30

86 ‘ Goal! Spain 1, Sweden 0. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from very close range to the crossbar. Look at the player profile Álvaro Morata22:29

86 ‘ Shot saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gavi.22:29

85 ‘ Substitution, Sweden. Martin Olsson replaces Emil Krafth.22:28

84 ‘ Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).22:26

84 ‘ Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26

84 ‘ Shot saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.22:32

82 ‘ Foul by Mikel Merino (Spain).22:24

82 ‘ Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:24

81 ‘ Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:23

81 ‘ Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).22:23

80 ‘ Offside. Aymeric Laporte tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.22:27

79 ‘ Offside. Ludwig Augustinsson tries a through ball, but Robin Quaison is caught offside.22:22

78 ‘ Failed attempt. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high following a set piece situation.22:22

77 ‘ Emil Krafth (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:19

77 ‘ Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:19

77 ‘ Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).22:19

73 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Mikel Merino replaces Carlos Soler.22:16

73 ‘ Substitution, Sweden. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Alexander Isak.22:15

73 ‘ Foul by Carlos Soler (Spain).22:15

73 ‘ Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.22:21

72 ‘ Shot rejected. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.22:20

71 ‘ Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13

71 ‘ Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).22:13

68 ‘ Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:10

68 ‘ Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).22:10

66 ‘ Failed attempt. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.22:12

65 ‘ Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).22:08

65 ‘ Alexander Isak (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.22:07

64 ‘ Substitution, Sweden. Robin Quaison replaces Dejan Kulusevski.22:06

63 ‘ Substitution, Sweden. Mattias Svanberg replaces Emil Forsberg.22:10

63 ‘ Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

63 ‘ Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).22:05

62 ‘ Failed attempt. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle to the left misses to the left. Assisted by Pau Torres.22:10

62 ‘ Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:04

62 ‘ Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).22:04

60 ‘ Shot saved. Aymeric Laporte (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.22:13

60 ‘ Shot rejected. Pau Torres (Spain) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.22:07

60 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Rodrigo replaces Raúl de Tomás.22:19

59 ‘ Substitution, Spain. Álvaro Morata replaces Pablo Sarabia.22:19

59 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.22:02

55 ‘ Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:57

55 ‘ Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).21:57

54 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Albin Ekdal.21:56

53 ‘ Failed attempt. Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.21:58

53 ‘ Shot rejected. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Isak.21:57

52 ‘ Failed attempt. Raúl de Tomás (Spain) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a corner kick.21:56

52 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.21:56

48 ‘ Failed attempt. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.21:53

47 ‘ Hand ball by Sergio Busquets (Spain).21:49

Second Half begins Spain 0, Sweden 0.21:47

45 ‘+ 1’ First Half ends, Spain 0, Sweden 0.21:56

40 ‘ Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:27

40 ‘ Foul by Joakim Nilsson (Sweden).21:31

39 ‘ Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Gavi.21:31

39 ‘ Failed attempt. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.21:26

37 ‘ Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Pau Torres.21:31

36 ‘ Foul by Jordi Alba (Spain).21:21

36 ‘ Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.21:21

34 ‘ Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:20

34 ‘ Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).21:22

34 ‘ Pau Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:20

34 ‘ Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).21:19

33 ‘ Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Spain).21:18

33 ‘ Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.21:18

30 ‘ Hand ball by Gavi (Spain).21:16

28 ‘ Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:13

28 ‘ Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).21:13

26 ‘ Foul by Gavi (Spain).21:11

26 ‘ Viktor Claesson (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.21:11

23 ‘ Failed attempt. Jordi Alba (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.21:12

23 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Joakim Nilsson.21:08

23 ‘ Shot rejected. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gavi.21:11

16 ‘ Failed attempt. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexander Isak.21:04

13 ‘ Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Spain).20:59

13 ‘ Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.20:59

13 ‘ Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01

13 ‘ Foul by Alexander Isak (Sweden).21:01

11 ‘ Dani Olmo (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.20:57

11 ‘ Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).20:57

9 ‘ Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Spain).20:55

9 ‘ Joakim Nilsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in his own half.20:55

9 ‘ Failed attempt. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raúl de Tomás.20:54

6 ‘ Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.21:13

2′ Raúl de Tomás (Spain) wins a free kick in his own half.20:48

2′ Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).20:49

Offside. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.20:47

First half begins.20:46