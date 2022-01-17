Spain, 100 new Bitcoin ATMs on the way

Spain, first country in Europe, is about to become the third largest in the world for offering cryptocurrency ATMs. Coming in 2022, there are new 100 Bitcoin ATMs signed by Bitnovo and Eurocoin.

Spain on the podium as a country with more Bitcoin ATMs

According to reports, the app that provides cryptocurrency services Bitnovo has announced its alliance with Eurocoin to install more than 100 Bitcoin and crypto ATMs in Spain, during 2022.

In this way, the Spain climbs to the podium as a country with the most cryptocurrency ATMs, placing itself at first place in Europe and third in the world.

At the time of writing, in fact, according to the figures of Coin ATM Radar, the ranking of the countries with the highest number of ATMs in Bitcoin sees the first place USA with 30.941 installations, followed by Canada with 2220, El Salvador with 205 and Spain with 199.

By doing so the Spain is already first in Europe for ATMs in Bitcoin, followed later by Switzerland, Austria and Poland, but it would surpass El Salvador, ranking third in the world.

Spain: crypto adoption increases thanks to the new Bitnovo and Eurocoin ATMs

The announcement of the new 100 Bitcoin and crypto ATMs coming from Bitnovo and Eurocoin seems to have it aiming to increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies for the Spaniards, especially for the less experienced.

In this regard, the founder of Bitnovo, Marcos Muñoz, stated:

“We are very happy with this agreement for what it means for our company, but above all for being able to help adoption in Spain, a goal we have been working very hard on since 2015”

On the other hand, the Eurocoin group is a market leader in the production and distribution of electronic components and one of the leading manufacturers of ATMs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Also the CEO of Eurocoin Spain, Fernando Dumont he left his comment on this:

“This is a strategic move by the company to expand our market niche from traditional and digital payment systems to blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems. We believe that the future of payments in all its forms will coexist with the universe of cryptocurrencies in the short term ”.

Bitcoin and crypto ATMs: data for the year 2021

Just two weeks ago, at the close of the year 2021, they were published data relating to the growth of Bitcoin and crypto ATMs in the world.

In 2021 and in the world, on average 50 Bitcoin ATMs were installed per day. In the first six months of the year alone, the growth of new ATMs in the world was around 265%. In total, as of January 1, 2021, they had been installed worldwide 14,040 Bitcoin ATMs, became 33,850 on 28 December, counted down.

The factors of the continuous growth of crypto ATMs in the world is given precisely by simplicity and security that it offers compared to wallets, for the transfer of cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many Bitcoin ATMs that follow the principle of non-management of the public key, something that often happens with online wallets.

According to a report from the consulting firm Industry Arc, the market for crypto ATMs will reach $ 2.1 billion by 2026.