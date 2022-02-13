Spain, 15 years old, kills parents and brother: watches over the bodies for three days. Arrested

The tragedy would have occurred at the height of a dispute, when, according to the preliminary reconstruction of the investigators, the 15-year-old would have picked up a rifle and shot his parents and his 10-year-old brother. The boy was arrested last Friday in a neighborhood of Elche (Alicante) after watching over the three bodies for three days. To report the news El Pais, who in the reconstruction of the murders tells of a violent argument for poor school performance with his mother, who as a punishment would have denied him access to the wi-fi. The 15-year-old will now be taken to a center for minors.
This was established by the judge in charge of the case, according to the Efe news agency.
The investigations
According to the authorities, the discovery of the crime started from the casual question of a neighbor who, meeting him casually, inquired about his parents whom she had not seen for a few days. At that point the boy would have spontaneously replied that he had killed them. The woman alerted a relative who arrived at the house and found the bodies and called the police and emergency services. The agents of the Local Police and the National Police of Elche arrived at the scene accompanied by a team of psychologists.