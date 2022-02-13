Spain, 15 years old, kills parents and brother: watches over the bodies for three days. Arrested

The tragedy would have occurred at the height of a dispute, when, according to the preliminary reconstruction of the investigators, the 15-year-old would have picked up a rifle and shot his parents and his 10-year-old brother. The boy was arrested last Friday in a neighborhood of Elche (Alicante) after watching over the three bodies for three days. To report the news El Pais, who in the reconstruction of the murders tells of a violent argument for poor school performance with his mother, who as a punishment would have denied him access to the wi-fi. The 15-year-old will now be taken to a center for minors.

This was established by the judge in charge of the case, according to the Efe news agency.