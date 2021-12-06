Spain, 68 doctors in the intensive care of Malaga positive after a Christmas party – Corriere.it

173 people were present at the Christmas party: and 68 of them, all employed in the intensive care unit at the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, tested positive

A seventy between doctors and nurses of the intensive care unit of the Regional University Hospital of rum raisin, in Spain, tested positive after taking part in one Christmas party with a total of 173 people. This was reported by the Reuters agency, which cites the regional government of Andalusia as a source.

Local health authorities have not yet established with certainty the origin of the infection – which could also be a lunch, or dinner, for many hospital doctors – but they also said that all 68 the people who tested positive had been at the Christmas party, held on 1 December.

All the infected – again according to the authorities – show mild symptoms, and had received the third dose or had a negative swab.

(It should be remembered on the one hand that vaccines are designed primarily to protect against the disease – from Covid – and not from coronavirus contagion; on the other hand, a swab is just a photograph of an existing situation, unable to capture the infection. in a state of incubation, nor to predict what can happen between the moment in which the swab is carried out and the moment in which the event for which one is subjected to the swab is accessed).

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez he warned all citizens against any lowering of tension in the fight against Covid. Andalusian health authorities have asked all health workers in public and private hospitals to avoid Christmas celebrations.

In Andalusia there are 136 positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants; in Spain the incidence figure rises to 248 for every 100 thousand.