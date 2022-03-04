Spain already designs spaces that help us sleep and increase profitability

Well-being sustainable environments are measured in terms of well-being and not environmental efficiency, which is what we are aiming for accustomed in terms of sustainability. “We are talking about three dimensions: physiological, such as air quality, natural light or rest; cognitive to improve concentration through furniture or decoration designs, and social, so that we can relate better, both with people and with nature” explains Ana Ferrer, architect of the CU4 Arquitectura and Well AP studio. “Living dimensions that arise from the building and that have to be maintained with the management,” she adds.

At this point, the certifier Well, first certification focused exclusively on health and comforthelps with scientific measurements in 10 categories so that companies and offices, which is where we spend almost 90% of the day, do not forget the well-being of people. Architecture and design is essential when creating wellness spaces.

“Air measurements can detect radonthe first cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, or volatile compounds from furniture and cleaning that are a threat to our body”, warns Bieto Silva, responsible for the Well certification, which collaborates with the Technological Institute of Galicia.

“The objective is as important as its implementation at all levels” confesses Bieto, “When we carry out inspections we find workers who do not know how those super chairs that have been placed for them work so that their backs do not suffer from 8 hours of sitting.” That is why this certifier is alive and carries out continuous monitoring.

Emotional salary and enjoyment

Madrid Design Festival highlights wellness spaces and certification well to accelerate the promotion of buildings and communities that help people grow up healthy.

From Alicante, Actiu works creating furniture for well-being at the headquarters of multinationals. From Google to Intel. “It is preventive medicine that helps people. If we do not make ourselves demanding, architecture or design could be producing, for example, cancer or assuming a detriment to the performance of workers ”says Soledat Berbgal, the adviser and director of reputation of him.

These health and well-being strategies are the change that Madrid Design Festival highlights with a round table in which Jana Fernández, a specialist in physical, mental and emotional well-being strategies, highlights the importance that buildings, homes, work spaces, residences and schools serve for people to fulfill our physiological needs.

“In the emotional salary, the enjoyment and quality of well-being is paramount”

For this it is essential that they promote rest, that we have natural light to synthesize vitamin D, and finally enjoy. “In the emotional salary, the enjoyment and quality of well-being is paramount. So much so that investing in welfare offices is also profitable” says Soledat.

In addition to health is profitability. People who are more satisfied can do their jobs better. “People, Planet and Profit (triple button) must go hand in hand so that any sustainable change can last over time. Investing in wellness means increasing productivity, improving brand image, retaining talent and increasing sales” explains Pablo Muñoz, Co-founder and CEO Evaluate, which highlights the fact that, in the United States, which is at the forefront of this type of office, the profitability of these buildings increases their value by 15 or 20%.

Because, just as the planet does not have a plan B, neither do we, the people, but our health is key in sustainable matters.

