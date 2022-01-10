Spain and the United Kingdom are preparing to go from pandemic to endemic: we must live with Covid

In Europe it will never be as in China and therefore the chances of eliminating Covid from our society are zero (and even in China it does not seem possible it can be kept out of the nation forever). This is why the United Kingdom and Spain, but probably also other countries, are already preparing plans to move from pandemic to endemic, and to establish new rules for living with the coronavirus in the long term.

As a first move, London is preparing to eliminate free tests for the population. Soon it will no longer make sense to know all those who have contracted the disease, and the supply of free tampons (at the moment the quick ones to do at home are simply collected at the pharmacy while the PCR ones are sent home or are made in test centers in anyone who has symptoms) will end. More than £ 6 billion of public money has been spent on the program so far, an unsustainable long-term expense, and so according to the new system, free tampons could only be provided in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, hospitals and schools. and people with symptoms.

“I don’t think we are in a world where we can continue to distribute free tests to everyone forever. We are likely to move to a scenario where there are fewer tests but where we have the ability to increase them as needed, such as in the winter, “a government source told the Times.” I hope we will be one of the first major economies to show. to the world as we go from pandemic to endemic, and then deal with it for how long it will stay with us, be it five, six, seven or 10 years, “the Secretary of State for Education said. Nadhim Zahawi, who had been in charge of the vaccination program until last September.

Even the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, he said openly that it is time to start thinking at the European level on how to treat Covid-19 as an “endemic disease” rather than a pandemic, noting that deaths in proportion to recorded cases have drastically decreased since the beginning of the emergency. “I believe that the conditions are in place for, with precaution, slowly, opening the debate at the technical level and at the level of health professionals, but also at the European level, to begin evaluating the evolution of this disease with parameters other than those used up to now, “Sánchez told radio Ser di Cadena.

The statements come after El Pais anticipated the Madrid strategy. Scientists and technicians from both the government and the autonomous communities are scheduled to meet several times this week to discuss this change. “Now, given the enormous transmissibility of Covid, it is a huge challenge to strictly comply with universal surveillance protocols, it is becoming impossible,” Amparo Larrauri, head of the surveillance group for influenza and other respiratory viruses told the Spanish newspaper. Cne, the National Center for Epidemiology. The protocols have already begun to loosen but “the change cannot be done overnight,” he specified.