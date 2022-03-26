Spain approves the Cultural Bonus of up to 400 euros: it includes video games

The Government of Spain has approved a cultural bonus of 400 euros that can be spent on cultural activities and products starting next June. It can be requested by young people who turn 18 in 2022, a measure that will benefit some 500,000 people, as Moncloa has estimated. Among the products and services included in the plan are video games.

The measure is already registered in the Official State Gazette, so all the requirements have already been published. An application will be launched in which young people will be able to process applications “in order of presentation”. The amount, collects EL PAÍS, will be made in “a single payment, in nominal virtual prepayment format”, so that it will be identified with a number and with the identity of the beneficiary”. The voucher will work via mobile, but in exceptional cases a physical card may be issued.

Cultural Bonus: video games and much more

These are the products that can be purchased:

Young people who receive the voucher can spend up to a maximum of 100 euros on cultural products physical support: video games, books, magazine, press, periodicals, musical scores, vinyl records, CD, DVD and Blu-ray They can also consume 100 euros andn digital or online products. This includes subscriptions to video games in the cloud or online, digital subscriptions to newspapers, magazines or other periodicals, subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, audiovisual platforms, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of digital books, purchase of songs or albums digital through music platforms and podcast download subscription. A total of 200 euros can be spent in live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual artsthat is: tickets and subscriptions for performing arts, live music, cinema, museums, assets that are part of the Spanish historical heritage, libraries, exhibitions and scenic, literary and musical or audiovisual festivals.

Companies that want to participate and be part of the service they will have to request it previously.

Source | THE COUNTRY, BOE