Spain, blackout is feared on social media

Despite the reassurances of the Spanish authorities and those responsible for the electricity grids, fear continues to spread. In fact it took off the race to buy products that can make up for the lack of electricity.

Situation that recalls the beginning of the pandemic, when the false rumor spread that products such as toilet paper could be lacking. But according to experts, it is highly unlikely that a large blackout could occur in the country, thanks to its lower energy dependence and the greater diversification of energy sources it can rely on compared to other states.

“There is no objective indication that an event of these characteristics could take place in our country”, says a statement from the Spanish Power Grid, the group that manages the national electricity system.