Spain: Church abuse, first step for investigation in the Chamber – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, 01 FEB – The management body of the Spanish Chamber of Deputies (the so-called 'Mesa del Congreso') has admitted the request by three parties to create a commission of inquiry into possible cases of abuse of minors committed within the Catholic Church: this is a necessary first step to allow the request to be analyzed, discussed and voted on by parliamentarians.



The request was made by Podemos, one of the two members of the ruling center-left coalition, and by two independence parties from Catalonia and the Basque Country (Esquerra Republicana and Eh Bildu). The vote of the Socialist Party (PSOE), the main member of the government, will be decisive for the ok to the commission of inquiry: the formation of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has left open the possibility of voting yes, but does not exclude other possibilities.



“We are committed to finding the best possible formula to respond to this reprehensible situation,” the government spokeswoman, Socialist Isabel Rodríguez, said at a press conference.



In Spain, voices are growing in favor of an action by the state or an independent commission to clarify the alleged cases of pedophilia within the Catholic Church, in the wake of what has already happened in other countries such as France, Germany or the United States.


