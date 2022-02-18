Spain designs the first sterilizing vaccine

The guard cannot be raised. The coronavirus vaccines have worked and have avoided a peak of deaths in this sixth wave of the pandemic. However, the omicron variant of covid has shown that the virus does not stop evolving and that the only weapon that has proven to be effective against it has been medical innovation in the form of a vaccine, the miracle that has led to more than 90% of the population being immunized against the virus in just over a year, and the face mask. The research behind the vaccine sums up years of work and absolute success against the virus.

Nevertheless, the first generation of vaccines against covid, both those based on RNA such as Moderna or Pfizer, and those based on adenoviruses (Janssen and AstraZeneca), have proven to be effective against the complications that covid infection has on the body. Although they do not protect against contagion, they do allow the body to fight the virus once it enters the body. This is a humoral immunization that has been shown to be sufficient to reduce the number of patients who experience serious complications and therefore need to be admitted to hospitals and ICUs. It does not protect against contagion but it does protect against its most serious effects.

This first generation of vaccines have done their job. Now that the sixth wave seems to be starting to recede, health authorities are beginning to approve new generations of vaccines that will begin to be used as weapons against the new variants of the virus. The first of these is the Novavax vaccine, which, like the first Spanish vaccine that is already in the last phase of testing, is based on combined protein technology. These vaccines do not use RNA or adenovirus. Both Novavax and the Spanish Hipra use an adjuvant serum in which the virus proteins are already injected to obtain the immune response.

As with the Hipra vaccine, Spain has a lot to say in this new generation of coronavirus vaccines. In addition to this protein-based vaccine, which according to the ministry could begin to be used very shortly, the CSIC and the Valencian Luis Enjuanes is working on what many consider to be the definitive vaccine against the virus.

This is how the best coronavirus vaccine works





Sterilizing intranasal vaccine

It is a sterilizing nasal vaccine that, in addition to protecting against the most serious effects of the infection, will allow the infection to be stopped practically from the first day. First-generation vaccines induce a cellular immune reaction that especially protects organs. Rinse serum would achieve an immune reaction directly in the mucous membranes.

In addition, the serum prepared by this Valencian researcher is self-amplifying and is administered intranasally. In other words, it has the ability to multiply the dose of RNA that is injected into patients up to 5,000 times inside the body. In addition, and this is one of its real virtues, the CSIC vaccine provides a sterilizing immunity that not only protects the patient from infection but also prevents the transmission of the virus.

It is based on the genetic manipulation of SARS-CoV-2 itself, from which we have derived an RNA replicon, which multiplies the gene dose that triggers protection.

Long-lasting, high-level immunity

Regarding the technology used, the person in charge of the project explains that by basing himself on a self-replicating RNA induces not only high-level, but also long-lasting immunity. The data with which Enjuanes works indicates that in principle this vaccine “should be more immunogenic than those that are being supplied now”, because in addition to the virus spike protein, as do the rest of the approved vaccines, it also includes other proteins of the virus. In terms of duration, and based on other vaccines that also induce mucosal immunity, the Enjuanes vaccine could provide protection “for 1, 2 or a maximum of 3 years.”