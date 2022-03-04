Spain eliminates quarantines of close contacts by Covid-19 | Economy

The Public Health Commission, in which the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health are represented, has decided this Wednesday to eliminate quarantines for close contacts by COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

As announced by the Ministry of Health at the end of the meeting, this measure will come into force from next March 5, that is, from next Saturday.

In any case, the Commission has recommended that during the 10 days after the last exposure, close contacts of confirmed cases “take extreme precautions and reduce social interactions as much as possible, constantly using the mask and maintaining adequate hand hygiene” .

“Especially contact with vulnerable people should be avoided,” clarifies the Ministry. Precisely, in this regard, the Public Health Commission has also agreed to issue the recommendation to “extreme preventive measures aimed at protecting the most vulnerable people.”

These quarantines have already been eliminated for vaccinated people a few months ago, although Health recommended limiting their activities outside the home in the 10 days after the last contact with a confirmed case, and insisted on the “constant” use of the mask.

Thus, with 91.1 percent of the Spanish population over 12 years of age vaccinated, it is expected that this measure will benefit, above all, minors between the ages of 5 and 11, some 3.3 million throughout Spain, with still low vaccination rates.

For this population group, the immunization process began only two months ago, on December 15 and, precisely for this reason, and because the interval between the first and second doses is 8 weeks, only 547,702 children have the complete guideline (16.7% of those under 12 years of age). As for the first dose, according to the latest vaccination report, a total of 1,878,352 children already have it (57.1% of this population group).